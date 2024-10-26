Israeli military 'conducting precise strikes on military targets' as Iranian state media reports explosions near Tehran

The IDF said it is said 'conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran'. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Israel's military said it is "conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran", as Iranian state media reports sounds of explosions near the capital Tehran.

The Israel Defence Force confirmed it had launched airstrikes on military targets in Iran on Saturday morning, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what the targets were.

Iranian state media reported the sound of explosions around the capital Tehran without immediately elaborating.

An Israeli military statement said that Israel "has the right and the duty to respond."

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 - on seven fronts - including direct attacks from Iranian soil," the statement read. It also did not elaborate on the targets.

Iranian state television later identified some of the blasts as coming from air defence systems, without offering more details.