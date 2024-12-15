Israel orders closure of embassy in Ireland due to 'extreme anti-Israel policies of Irish government'

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen outside the Israeli Embassy in Dublin. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Israel will close its embassy in Dublin in light of "the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government", foreign minister Gideon Saar has said, accusing the country of "crossing every red line".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His statement said Israel's ambassador to Dublin has been recalled in the past following what it called Ireland's "unilateral decision to recognise a Palestinian state".

It added that the decision followed Ireland's announcement of its support for South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the country of "genocide."

Mr Saar said: "The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the de-legitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards.

"Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel.

"Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel."

The Israeli Embassy on Shelbourne Road, Dublin. Picture: Alamy

In response to the move, in a statement the Tánaiste said: "I have been informed today of the decision by the government of Israel to close its embassy in Dublin.

"I believe firmly in the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels of communication and regret that this decision has been taken.

"Ireland’s position on the conflict in the Middle East has always been guided by the principles of international law and the obligation on all States to adhere to international humanitarian law.

"This has been the case with regard to our response to the terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel on 7 October 2023, and to the conduct by Israel of its military operations since then.

"The continuation of the war in Gaza and the loss of innocent lives is simply unacceptable and contravenes international law. It represents the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"Ireland and Israel will continue to maintain diplomatic relations. Inherent in that is the right to agree and disagree on fundamental points.

"There are no plans to close Ireland’s embassy in Israel, which is carrying out important work."