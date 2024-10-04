Plane evacuating 150 Brits from Lebanon lands in UK - as blasts continue across capital

4 October 2024, 07:03 | Updated: 4 October 2024, 07:37

Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport
Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Large explosions have been seen just outside Beirut's international airport - as a second flight carrying British nationals from Lebanon arrives in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Israeli military say Hezbollah fired 230 missiles at them yesterday.

Lebanon's health ministry says 37 people have been killed in Israeli ground and air attacks in the past 24 hours.

A statement shared by G7 leaders urged peace in the Middle East and condemned Iran’s recent attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, as the violence continues - another plane carrying Brits from Lebanon has arrived in the UK.

More than 150 people were onboard the flight to Birmingham yesterday.

Israeli airstrikes on southern Beirut continue
Israeli airstrikes on southern Beirut continue. Picture: Getty

Iran bombed Israel on Tuesday night with 180 ballistic missiles after the IDF moved ground troops into Lebanon to fight Hezbollah militants, an Iranian client group.

No Israelis were killed in the Iranian bombing barrage, but Israel has vowed that there will be "consequences".

Iran has said any response from Israel to the bombing will result in a second round of airstrikes.

Beirut on October 3 after a night of bombing
Beirut on October 3 after a night of bombing. Picture: Alamy

The leaders of the G7 - comprised of the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy - said: "We unequivocally reiterate our commitment to the security of Israel.

Read more: UN 'stained by anti-Semitism', Israeli ambassador claims amid deepening row over response to Iranian strikes

Read more: Teacher calling family in Lebanon 'four times a day to check they're alive' as she battles to bring them to UK

"Iran’s seriously destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East through terrorist proxies and armed groups—including the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas— as well as Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq, must stop.

"Yesterday we discussed coordinated efforts and actions to avoid escalation in the area."

They added in a statement that the "cycle of attacks and retaliation... "is in no one’s interest."

Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. Journalists on a Hezbollah-led media tour in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, to see damage following almost two weeks of air strikes in the area by the Israeli military
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. Journalists on a Hezbollah-led media tour in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, to see damage following almost two weeks of air strikes in the area by the Israeli military. Picture: Alamy
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. A man passes a damaged building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. A man passes a damaged building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut. Picture: Alamy

The G7 condemned the Iranian strikes on Wednesday and said they would "work jointly to promote a reduction in regional tensions".

The UK and allies continued to urge Israel and its adversaries to pull back from the brink of all-out war in the Middle East.

Strikes were pictured hitting the city a short distance from Beirut Airport, where some British citizens are hoping to leave the country.

Israel is still considering how to retaliate to Iran's ballistic missile barrage earlier this week.

Israel reports eight combat deaths as it presses forward on two fronts

Israel has warned people living in Lebanon near the border with Israel to evacuate - including people living in the city of Nabatieh, which has a population of between 60,000 and 100,000.

Meanwhile foreign nationals are being urged to get out of the country, and the UK continues to fly its citizens back home after the first chartered flight arrived on Wednesday.

More than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on the first UK Government-chartered plane.

The Foreign Office said a "limited number" of additional flights had been chartered, including one on Thursday.

Lebanon's Middle East Airlines is also continuing to operate its scheduled services from Beirut.

Ex-diplomat on the growing 'pressure on Netanyahu' over hostages

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Recent events have demonstrated the volatility of the situation in Lebanon.

"The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our number one priority. That's why we are announcing additional chartered flights to help those who want to leave.

"I urge all British nationals still in Lebanon to register with the FCDO (Foreign Office) and leave the country immediately."

Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3, 2024
Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3, 2024. Picture: Getty
Smoke rises from buildings hit in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Al-Jamous in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3,
Smoke rises from buildings hit in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Al-Jamous in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3,. Picture: Getty
Smoke rises from a building after it was levelled in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Moawwad in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3
Smoke rises from a building after it was levelled in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Moawwad in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3. Picture: Getty

There are concerns in Whitehall that further military activity by Israel could result in the closure of the airport, cutting off the most straightforward exit route for British nationals in Lebanon.

If that happens the only option could be a military-led evacuation co-ordinated from the British bases in Cyprus.

Around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed.

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike targeting an area in Beirut's southern suburb
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike targeting an area in Beirut's southern suburb. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Steven Luck was caught driving home from court - after being banned from driving

'I didn't know it starts straight away': Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban

Flames rise from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli air strikes rock suburbs of Beirut and cut off key crossing into Syria

Exclusive
LBC has uncovered levels of E Coli in Britain’s rivers over fifty times higher than levels recommended by the Environment Agency, in the latest edition of Feargal on Friday.

Feargal Sharkey exposes dangerous levels of E. coli in British rivers

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked.

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked

Hurricane Helene

Search for victims of Hurricane Helene moves into second week

Inquests into the four deaths will open today

Inquests into deaths of four Brits killed in Bayesian superyacht tragedy to open

Exclusive
Forth Bridge 130th Anniversary

‘Like being in the fast and furious’: World Heritage Site community ‘held hostage’ by 'gangs' of boy racers

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

'I am not the man they have painted me to be': Garth Brooks breaks silence after rape and battery allegations

Argentina has vowed to gain "full sovereignty" of the Falkland Islands - after the Chagos islands (bottom right) were handed to Mauritius

Argentina vows to gain 'full sovereignty' of the Falklands following UK's return of Chagos Islands

North Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear strikes if provoked

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair and make-up artist

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike targeting an area in Beirut's southern suburb

Massive strikes hit Beirut as G7 leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefires

California Menendez Brothers Case

LA prosecutors to review conviction of Menendez brothers over parents’ murders

Tyre Nichols

Three officers convicted over fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

US singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Country star Garth Brooks accused of rape and battery by former employee

Lebanon Israel

Massive blasts rock Beirut as Israel steps up attacks on Hezbollah

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola and her partner Paul

'Heartbreaking' documentary on the search for Nicola Bulley airs - detailing online sleuths that plagued case
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson claims there is a ‘strong case’ for referendum on UK's ECHR membership

Israeli soldiers next to destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza three months ago

Palin was part of the extremely popular British comedy group Monty Python

Michael Palin 'given up' on trying to hold Monty Python cast together

A moose in a swimming pool

Moose rescued from swimming pool in New Hampshire

G7 leaders have called for an end to the Middle Eastern conflict

G7 say Iran's strikes on Israel are 'serious threat to regional stability' as leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefire
Terryon Thomas was arrested on Tuesday

TikTok influencer ‘Mr Prada’ charged with second-degree murder after therapist found dead

Congo Boat Accident

Dozens dead after boat capsizes in Democratic Republic of Congo

Election 2024 Melania Trump

Melania Trump voices support for abortion rights ahead of election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, poses for photographers with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Boris Johnson found 'bugging device in his toilet' after visit from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit