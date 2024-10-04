Plane evacuating 150 Brits from Lebanon lands in UK - as blasts continue across capital

Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Large explosions have been seen just outside Beirut's international airport - as a second flight carrying British nationals from Lebanon arrives in the UK.

The Israeli military say Hezbollah fired 230 missiles at them yesterday.

Lebanon's health ministry says 37 people have been killed in Israeli ground and air attacks in the past 24 hours.

A statement shared by G7 leaders urged peace in the Middle East and condemned Iran’s recent attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, as the violence continues - another plane carrying Brits from Lebanon has arrived in the UK.

More than 150 people were onboard the flight to Birmingham yesterday.

Israeli airstrikes on southern Beirut continue. Picture: Getty

Iran bombed Israel on Tuesday night with 180 ballistic missiles after the IDF moved ground troops into Lebanon to fight Hezbollah militants, an Iranian client group.

No Israelis were killed in the Iranian bombing barrage, but Israel has vowed that there will be "consequences".

Iran has said any response from Israel to the bombing will result in a second round of airstrikes.

Beirut on October 3 after a night of bombing. Picture: Alamy

The leaders of the G7 - comprised of the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy - said: "We unequivocally reiterate our commitment to the security of Israel.

"Iran’s seriously destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East through terrorist proxies and armed groups—including the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas— as well as Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq, must stop.

"Yesterday we discussed coordinated efforts and actions to avoid escalation in the area."

They added in a statement that the "cycle of attacks and retaliation... "is in no one’s interest."

Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. Journalists on a Hezbollah-led media tour in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, to see damage following almost two weeks of air strikes in the area by the Israeli military. Picture: Alamy

Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. A man passes a damaged building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut. Picture: Alamy

The G7 condemned the Iranian strikes on Wednesday and said they would "work jointly to promote a reduction in regional tensions".

The UK and allies continued to urge Israel and its adversaries to pull back from the brink of all-out war in the Middle East.

Strikes were pictured hitting the city a short distance from Beirut Airport, where some British citizens are hoping to leave the country.

Israel is still considering how to retaliate to Iran's ballistic missile barrage earlier this week.

Israel reports eight combat deaths as it presses forward on two fronts

Israel has warned people living in Lebanon near the border with Israel to evacuate - including people living in the city of Nabatieh, which has a population of between 60,000 and 100,000.

Meanwhile foreign nationals are being urged to get out of the country, and the UK continues to fly its citizens back home after the first chartered flight arrived on Wednesday.

More than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on the first UK Government-chartered plane.

The Foreign Office said a "limited number" of additional flights had been chartered, including one on Thursday.

Lebanon's Middle East Airlines is also continuing to operate its scheduled services from Beirut.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Recent events have demonstrated the volatility of the situation in Lebanon.

"The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our number one priority. That's why we are announcing additional chartered flights to help those who want to leave.

"I urge all British nationals still in Lebanon to register with the FCDO (Foreign Office) and leave the country immediately."

Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3, 2024. Picture: Getty

Smoke rises from buildings hit in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Al-Jamous in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3,. Picture: Getty

Smoke rises from a building after it was levelled in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Moawwad in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3. Picture: Getty

There are concerns in Whitehall that further military activity by Israel could result in the closure of the airport, cutting off the most straightforward exit route for British nationals in Lebanon.

If that happens the only option could be a military-led evacuation co-ordinated from the British bases in Cyprus.

Around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed.