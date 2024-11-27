Israel sets overnight curfew for travel into southern Lebanon

27 November 2024, 16:00

Lebanese people have begun returning home to the south of the country after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was agreed
Lebanese people have begun returning home to the south of the country after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was agreed

By Asher McShane

Israel has imposed a curfew forbidding Lebanese people from crossing into the country’s south.

The IDF said in a statement: "We inform you that starting from 5pm [3pm UK time] until tomorrow morning at 7am [5am UK time] it is absolutely forbidden to travel south of the Litani river.”

The alert was published on X just 31 minutes before the curfew took effect.

"Whoever is north of the Litani river is prohibited from moving south. Whoever is south of the Litani river must remain where he is," the statement added. 

"We remind you that the IDF is still deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement, and our forces will deal firmly with any movement that violates this agreement."

Thousands of families have been attempting to return to their homes after fighting was temporarily paused when a ceasefire deal was agreed between Hezbollah and Israel.

The ceasefire, which is intended to be permanent, marks an important step forward in diplomatic efforts to restore peace to the Middle East.

But despite the agreement, the Israel Defence Forces warned residents of southern Lebanon, close to the border with Israel, not to return home until they had been told it was safe.

More than 100,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced by the war, along with around 60,000 Israelis.

Hezbollah supporters wave the yellow flag of the Lebanese militant group as they parade on motorbikes past buildings destroyed in recent Israeli strikes
Hezbollah supporters wave the yellow flag of the Lebanese militant group as they parade on motorbikes past buildings destroyed in recent Israeli strikes
People flash victory signs as they return back to their villages
People flash victory signs as they return back to their villages
A man who is returning to his village waves as he carries his belongings on his car
A man who is returning to his village waves as he carries his belongings on his car

Despite the IDF's order, streams of cars were seen on Wednesday morning driving into southern Lebanon, including to to the coastal city of Tyre on motorcycles and in cars.

Read more: Netanyahu agrees to Lebanon ceasefire deal but warns of retaliation if Hezbollah attacks

Read more: Israel bombards Beirut as leaders prepare to vote on ceasefire with Hezbollah

Lebanon ceasefire is a 'precarious situation' says journalist, as thousands stream back into the south

Ahmad Husseini said returning to southern Lebanon was an "indescribable feeling" and praised speaker of parliament Nabih Berri, who led Lebanon's negotiations with Washington.

"He made us and everyone proud."

Mr Husseini, who earlier fled a town near the coastal city, spoke while in his car with family members.

People in their cars with belongings return back to their villages after a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel began early morning, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
People in their cars with belongings return back to their villages after a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel began early morning, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Under the deal, thousands of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers are to deploy to the region south of the Litani River. An international panel lead by the US would monitor compliance by all sides.

Israeli ministers insisted it would resume strikes on Lebanon if Hezbollah breached the terms of the ceasefire, while the deal does not affect Israel's continuing war with Hamas in Gaza.

Meanwhile, sporadic celebratory gunfire could be heard at a main roundabout in the city, as people returning honked the horns of cars - some piled with mattresses - and residents cheered.

A couple of men shouted slogans praising slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September.

Middle East affairs analyst needs to 'inject some realism' into the nature of the ceasefire deal

Hussein Sweidan said he sees the ceasefire as a victory for Hezbollah. "This is a moment of victory, pride and honour for us, the Shia sect, and for all of Lebanon," he said.

At least 42 people were killed by Israeli strikes across Lebanon on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Hezbollah also fired rockets into Israel on Tuesday, triggering air raid sirens in the country's north.

The ceasefire deal was presented by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to his Cabinet, and was approved by ten to one.

Joe Biden, speaking from the White House Rose Garden said: "Let's be clear, Israel did not launch this war, Lebanese people did not seek that war either, nor did the United States."

He said his work in the region has aimed "to defend Israel and to deter our common enemy at a critical moment."

Biden said the ceasefire "reminds us that peace is possible".

Biden
Biden said the deal is intended to be permanent.

In response, PM Keir Starmer said: "Today's long overdue ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hizbollah will provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations of Lebanon and Northern Israel, who have suffered unimaginable consequences during the last few months of devastating conflict and bloodshed.

"Now, this deal must be turned into a lasting political solution in Lebanon, based on Security Council Resolution 1701, that will allow civilians to return permanently to their homes and for communities on both sides of the border to rebuild.

"The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of efforts to break the ongoing cycle of violence in pursuit of a long-term, sustainable peace in the Middle East.

"We must see immediate progress towards a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the release of all hostages and the removal of restrictions on desperately needed humanitarian aid."

The President added that he will continue to work towards ending the war in Gaza in the coming days and said the US was prepared to make "historic deals" that involved establishing a Palestinian state and normalising relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The Israel-Hezbollah war that has inflamed tensions across the region and raised fears of an even wider conflict between Israel and Hezbollah's patron, Iran.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in Beirut, Lebanon
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in Beirut, Lebanon

Earlier, Mr Netanyahu said: "It's not the same Hezbollah any more. We've attacked strategic targets throughout Lebanon. We pushed Hezbollah back decades.

"That is why I will bring before the cabinet tonight a plan for a ceasefire.

"If Hezbollah tries to attack us, we will attack."

Under the deal, he said, Hezbollah will not be able to rearm and that if the group does, Israel will "respond severely", adding that "an agreement can be enforced and we will enforce it."

But some of Israel's top politicians do not support the ceasefire deal.

Benjamin Netanyahu says Hezbollah ceasefire deal is agreed

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said the agreement does not ensure the return of Israeli's to the country's north.

Ben-Gvir, a far-right member of Netanyahu's government, said the Lebanese army did not have the ability to overcome Hezbollah.

He said that Israel "must have our own security belt" to leave Lebanon and added: "we must not trust anyone but ourselves."

