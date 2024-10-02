British Forces 'played their part' in supporting Israel after Tehran launches missiles

Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at targets across the country. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

British Forces "played their part" in supporting Israel after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at them amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nearly 200 rockets were launched on Tuesday evening, according to Israel's army radio.

It is understood RAF Jets were involved in the Defence Operation.

The US says it also "intercepted multiple" weapons.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says he's "deeply concerned" the Middle East is "on the brink".

In a televised address from Downing Street last night, the Prime Minister said Britain "stands with Israel".

Iran fires rockets into Israel

The attack, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, marks a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In response to the attack, The Prime Minister of Israel, Netanyahu, said: "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it.

There is also a deliberate and murderous hand behind this attack - it comes from Tehran."We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us - we will attack him."

He added that the attack had "failed", amid claims from Tehran that said some 90% of the missiles found their targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a meeting with the Security Cabinet. Picture: Getty

Iran have since responded to Netanyahu's statement by saying Israel would suffer the "vast destruction" of its infrastructure should it attack Iran, according to state media.

The military also warned that if Israel's allies directly intervene, they should expect their interests and bases in the region to face "strong attack".

This comes after President Joe Biden hailed the military capabilities of the US and the IDF - after a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel was thwarted.

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

Speaking before a briefing on Hurricane Helene, the outgoing US president spoke to reporters about the missile attack that the Iranian regime had launched upon Israel.

Biden said: "At my direction, the US military actively supported the defence of Israel - and we are still assessing the impact.

But based on what we know now, the attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective - and this is testament to Israeli military capability and the US military.

"It’s also a testament to intensive planning between the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against the brazen attack we expected.

"Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.

"And I spent the morning of part of the afternoon in the Situation Room - and meeting with my whole national security team, consulting with the Israelis indirectly in terms of their impact on us.

"And the national security team has been in constant contact with their Israeli counterparts, and it will continue to be brought to me throughout the day."

Sir Keir Starmer calls for a ceasefire amid escalating events in the Middle East. Picture: Getty

Biden's intervention came after Sir Keir warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink' in a televised Downing Street address following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

In an address to the UK, Mr Starmer said: "The Iranian Regime has launched over 200 missiles against civilian targets in Israel. "It’s too soon to assess the impact fully.

But I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation, and push the region ever closer to the brink.

Read More: Israel warns that Iran's barrage of 200 missiles will have 'consequences', amid fears of deepening regional conflict

Read More: Iran has launched missile strike on Israel, says Israeli military

"It cannot be tolerated.

"We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression."

Starmer earlier called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

David Lammy, Foreign Secretar, MP Tottenham. Picture: Alamy

Today there will be a chartered commercial flight out of Beirut later for British citizens wanting to leave Lebanon.

The UK government's organised it - with foreign secretary David Lammy insisting it's "vital" to "leave now".

Read more: Tim Walz and JD Vance take aim at presidential candidates as they face off in final debate until US election

Read More: 'The region is on the brink': Starmer warns against escalation in Downing Street address after Iran missile attack