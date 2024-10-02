British Forces 'played their part' in supporting Israel after Tehran launches missiles

2 October 2024, 06:52 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 07:09

Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at targets across the country
Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at targets across the country. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

British Forces "played their part" in supporting Israel after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at them amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nearly 200 rockets were launched on Tuesday evening, according to Israel's army radio.

It is understood RAF Jets were involved in the Defence Operation.

The US says it also "intercepted multiple" weapons.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says he's "deeply concerned" the Middle East is "on the brink".

In a televised address from Downing Street last night, the Prime Minister said Britain "stands with Israel".

Iran fires rockets into Israel

The attack, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, marks a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In response to the attack, The Prime Minister of Israel, Netanyahu, said: "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it.

There is also a deliberate and murderous hand behind this attack - it comes from Tehran."We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us - we will attack him."

He added that the attack had "failed", amid claims from Tehran that said some 90% of the missiles found their targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a meeting with the Security Cabinet
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a meeting with the Security Cabinet. Picture: Getty

Iran have since responded to Netanyahu's statement by saying Israel would suffer the "vast destruction" of its infrastructure should it attack Iran, according to state media. 

The military also warned that if Israel's allies directly intervene, they should expect their interests and bases in the region to face "strong attack".

This comes after President Joe Biden hailed the military capabilities of the US and the IDF - after a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel was thwarted.

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

Speaking before a briefing on Hurricane Helene, the outgoing US president spoke to reporters about the missile attack that the Iranian regime had launched upon Israel.

Biden said: "At my direction, the US military actively supported the defence of Israel - and we are still assessing the impact.

But based on what we know now, the attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective - and this is testament to Israeli military capability and the US military.

"It’s also a testament to intensive planning between the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against the brazen attack we expected.

"Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.

"And I spent the morning of part of the afternoon in the Situation Room - and meeting with my whole national security team, consulting with the Israelis indirectly in terms of their impact on us.

"And the national security team has been in constant contact with their Israeli counterparts, and it will continue to be brought to me throughout the day."

Sir Keir Starmer calls for a ceasefire amid escalating events in the Middle East
Sir Keir Starmer calls for a ceasefire amid escalating events in the Middle East. Picture: Getty

Biden's intervention came after Sir Keir warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink' in a televised Downing Street address following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

In an address to the UK, Mr Starmer said: "The Iranian Regime has launched over 200 missiles against civilian targets in Israel. "It’s too soon to assess the impact fully.

But I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation, and push the region ever closer to the brink.

Read More: Israel warns that Iran's barrage of 200 missiles will have 'consequences', amid fears of deepening regional conflict

Read More: Iran has launched missile strike on Israel, says Israeli military

"It cannot be tolerated.

"We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression."

Starmer earlier called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

David Lammy, Foreign Secretar, MP Tottenham
David Lammy, Foreign Secretar, MP Tottenham. Picture: Alamy

Today there will be a chartered commercial flight out of Beirut later for British citizens wanting to leave Lebanon.

The UK government's organised it - with foreign secretary David Lammy insisting it's "vital" to "leave now".

Read more: Tim Walz and JD Vance take aim at presidential candidates as they face off in final debate until US election

Read More: 'The region is on the brink': Starmer warns against escalation in Downing Street address after Iran missile attack

Political analyst on the role of the West in preventing full-scale conflict in the Middle East

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Thailand Bus Fire

Thai police arrest driver of school bus fire that killed 23

Election 2024 Debate

Tim Walz and JD Vance go in-depth on policy in vice presidential debate

BRITAIN-TOURISM-WEATHER-OFFBEAT

Wettest September in southern England for over 100 years, claims Met Office - as rain set to continue

The 24-year old was shot in the head with a single gunshot wound after a pursuit in Streatham Hill and later died in hospital

Met Police marksman to face trial over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

BRITAIN-CRIME-COURT

Doctor charged with attempted murder after alleged poisoning of man in 70s - as well as use of chemical weapon ricin

Debate

Tim Walz and JD Vance take aim at presidential candidates as they face off in final debate until US election

Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Keri Starmer, Premierminister des Vereinigten Koenigreichs und Nordirlands, waehrend einer Pressekonferenz in Berlin, 28.08.2024. Berlin Deutschland *** Keri Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain a

'Put Brexit behind us': Starmer heads to Brussels in new bid to reset EU relations with Britain

Donald Trump

Donald Trump refuses to participate in interview for election TV special

One-tenth of civil servants 'should be in prison' because they are bad at their jobs, Kemi Badenoch has claimed.

One-in-ten civil servants 'should be in prison', says Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch

Music mogul Sean Combs is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 120 new accusers

Rapper ‘P Diddy’ faces sexual misconduct allegations from 120 new people, lawyer says

Israel's highly prized air defence system the Iron Dome is called into action when the country faces aerial attacks

What is the Iron Dome?: Israel's air defence system explained after it shoots down Iranian missiles

Israeli air defence system in action

Fears of escalation in Middle East as Iran launches missile strike against Israel

The prime minister of Israel has said Iran will suffer for its attack this evening

Netanyahu warns 'Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it' after Tehran launches missiles at Israel

Debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Desperation and exhaustion in North Carolina days after Hurricane Helene deluge

President Joe Biden has hailed the military capabilities of the US and the IDF - after a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel was thwarted.

'Defeated and ineffective': Biden hails US and IDF capabilities after 200 Iranian missiles cause no Israeli deaths

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean "Diddy" Combs

120 people accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual misconduct, lawyer says

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink' in a televised Downing Street address following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

'The region is on the brink': Starmer warns against escalation in Downing Street address after Iran missile attack
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

Starmer calls for Middle East ceasefire after call with Netanyahu - as Israel vows retaliation for Iran missile attack
Footage has shown missiles flying over Jordan with other images showing missiles in the skies above the city of Tel Aviv

Lebanese ambassador calls for ceasefire as Iran fires hundreds of missiles at Israel

Christmas decoration in Caracas

It’s Christmas in Venezuela in October – by order of the president

David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser
Israeli soldiers on an armoured vehicle

Iran has launched missile strike on Israel, says Israeli military

Israel has vowed that the Iranian missile attack will have consequences

Israel warns it will 'respond powerfully' TONIGHT following Iran's missile barrage of amid fears of wider war
Claudia Sheinbaum waving from a car

Claudia Sheinbaum is sworn in as Mexico’s first female president

A rocket crash landed in Jordan

Missile fired by Iran at Israel crashes on street in Jordan, leaving locals terrified

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is pregnant: Royal is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit