Israeli troops begin 'limited, localised and targeted' ground incursion into Lebanon, military confirms

1 October 2024, 00:16 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 01:01

Israel has begun its invasion of southern Lebanon
Israel has begun its invasion of southern Lebanon. Picture: ALAMY

By Henry Moore

Israel’s ground incursion into Lebanon has begun, the IDF said on Monday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As massive blasts rocked the capital of Beirut, the Israeli military said it had begun a "limited, localised" operation in southern Lebanon.

"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," it added.

It comes after heavy artillery fire was reported in towns on Lebanon's southern border.

Some Lebanese Armed Forces troops are reportedly repositioning near the border as Israel warned that it would proceed with the next phase of its fighting with Hezbollah.

The Israel Defence Forces also launched small ground raids against Hezbollah on Monday night ahead of the "next phases of combat" on its northern border with Lebanon.

A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon.
A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. Picture: Getty
Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel.
Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'What is this tiny democracy supposed to do?': Grant Shapps defends Israel ahead of possible Lebanon incursion

It is understood Israel began bombing the border areas to try and soften the ground ahead of crossing into Lebanon as it escalates its war with Hezbollah.

The IDF also declared three of its northern communities as a "closed military zone", suggesting that more Israeli forces could be sent into Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group.

US officials said the White House has been informed about the raids, which were described as "limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border."

One million people have been displaced from their homes in Lebanon since Israel began its bombardment just days ago.

Thousands have been pictured crossing the border into Syria as they desperately try to escape.

‘We are going to invade Lebanon,’ admits IDF spokesman

Earlier on Monday, an IDF spokesperson told LBC that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that a "ground operation" in Lebanon was part of a "huge set of tools" that Israel has to help return 60,000 Israeli citizens to their homes in its war-torn northern region.

Meanwhile, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that "the next stage in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon".

Lt. Col Lerner said: "We need to make sure that Hezbollah does not have that power to, as a terrorist organisation, terrorise 60,000 Israelis on the border with Lebanon.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen near the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)
An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen near the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner). Picture: Alamy

"We can do it either through negotiations, or we can do it with military force.

"Currently, we're on the path of extensive military action and operation, and perhaps even with a ground operation which we are planning for because as a military, we need to have the tools in place if instructed to mobilise."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese government itself said that it wanted a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: "The key to the solution is to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to revive the appeal launched by the United States and France … in favour of a ceasefire".

The UK government has called repeatedly over the past few days for British citizens in the country to leave. It said on Monday that it is doing everything possible to get British people out.

Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps defended Israel's military action.

He told LBC: “Israel is in a terrible situation, they have got rockets being fires by Hezbollah on a daily basis, it doesn’t get reported in our news.

Israel is seemingly preparing a ground invasion of Hezbollah.
Israel is seemingly preparing a ground invasion of Hezbollah. Picture: Alamy
Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon
Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. Picture: Getty

"What is this tiny, small democracy, the size of Wales, supposed to do? Just allow these rockets to continually fire at them with no action? They’ve been suffering this for a very long time. Hezbollah haven’t complied with the UN resolution 1701 to pull back from the border.

"I hope this can be over, I support the calls for a ceasefire, but a ceasefire has to work in both directions, the rockets can’t continue.“I understand their right not to be fired on all day long by a bunch of terrorists. Hezbollah are recognised by Britain as a bunch of terrorists.”

The UK government has chartered a commercial flight out of Lebanon in a bid to help British nationals leave Lebanon, the Foreign Secretary confirmed on Monday.

British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible for the flight.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.

“That’s why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed.”

The flight is due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday.

British nationals in Lebanon will be sent information on how to book a seat on the flight.Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised for this flight, the Foreign Office says.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Israel Lebanon

Israel says it has begun ‘limited, localised’ southern Lebanon operation

The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship leaves Belfast Harbour after the luxury cruise ship became marooned in Belfast for four months due to unexpected repair works.

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship finally departs after four months stranded in Belfast

Donald Trump in Georgia

Trump makes false claims about federal response in area hit by Hurricane Helene

A US Air Force F-16 conducts a routine intercept of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft

Video shows Russian fighter jet flying within feet of US F-16 near Alaska

Tropical Weather

Supplies arrive by plane in North Carolina as Helene death toll tops 130

Sean Combs (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks jail release while awaiting sex trafficking trial

British Foreign Minister David Lammy has confirmed the partial suspension of arms sales to Israel

UK charters flight to help British nationals leave Lebanon as Israel begins ground incursion

Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina

'As many as 600 lives lost', US officials say as Hurricane Helene death toll surpasses 125

Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle

Exclusive
Tom Lockyer is calling on football fans to learn CPR

'I would love to play one more game': Tom Lockyer calls on Brits to learn CPR as he looks back on cardiac arrest

Gavin Creel (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tony Award winner and musical Broadway veteran Gavin Creel dies aged 48

Israel Lebanon

Israel launches ground raids against Hezbollah as Lebanon fight intensifies

Heavy fire reported on Lebanon border ahead of Israel's 'imminent' ground incursion as Hezbollah warns: 'We are ready'

Blasts rock Beirut as Lebanon’s army ‘withdraws’ from border ahead of Israeli ground incursion

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away

'Fired for someone else’s crime': Phillip Schofield blames brother for This Morning exit in shock return to television

Exclusive
'What is this tiny democracy supposed to do?': Grant Shapps defends Israel ahead of possible Lebanon incursion

'What is this tiny democracy supposed to do?': Grant Shapps defends Israel ahead of possible Lebanon incursion

Federal Reserve Powell

Fed chair Powell says US economy is in ‘solid shape’ with more rate cuts coming

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kamala Harris visits the US border with Mexico in Arizona (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Biden administration doubles down on tough asylum restrictions at border

File photo of a primary school teacher helping pupils in class, London, UK.

UK's largest education union votes to accept 5.5% pay rise offer for teachers from government
Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'

Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'
A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident

Boy, 8, who died after being shot on farm named by police

Protests continue in Israel over its government's failure to safely return hostages.

Family of Israeli hostages say conflict with Lebanon is taking focus away from people still held captive by Hamas
Ryan Wesley Routh (Efrem Lukatsky)

Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump pleads not guilty to charges

Baldwin Set Shooting

Movie armourer’s conviction upheld in fatal Rust set shooting by Alec Baldwin

Israel is said to be preparing a ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel is 'preparing for ground invasion of Lebanon', IDF spokesperson tells LBC as Biden calls for ceasefire
Just Stop Oil activists Mary Somerville (L), Stephen Simpson (C) and Phillipa Green leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Just Stop Oil supporters deny latest attack on Van Gogh paintings after two activists jailed for 'souping' Sunflowers
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit