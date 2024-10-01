Israeli troops begin 'limited, localised and targeted' ground incursion into Lebanon, military confirms

Israel has begun its invasion of southern Lebanon. Picture: ALAMY

By Henry Moore

Israel’s ground incursion into Lebanon has begun, the IDF said on Monday night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As massive blasts rocked the capital of Beirut, the Israeli military said it had begun a "limited, localised" operation in southern Lebanon.

"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," it added.

It comes after heavy artillery fire was reported in towns on Lebanon's southern border.

Some Lebanese Armed Forces troops are reportedly repositioning near the border as Israel warned that it would proceed with the next phase of its fighting with Hezbollah.

The Israel Defence Forces also launched small ground raids against Hezbollah on Monday night ahead of the "next phases of combat" on its northern border with Lebanon.

A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. Picture: Getty

Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'What is this tiny democracy supposed to do?': Grant Shapps defends Israel ahead of possible Lebanon incursion

It is understood Israel began bombing the border areas to try and soften the ground ahead of crossing into Lebanon as it escalates its war with Hezbollah.

The IDF also declared three of its northern communities as a "closed military zone", suggesting that more Israeli forces could be sent into Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group.

US officials said the White House has been informed about the raids, which were described as "limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border."

One million people have been displaced from their homes in Lebanon since Israel began its bombardment just days ago.

Thousands have been pictured crossing the border into Syria as they desperately try to escape.

‘We are going to invade Lebanon,’ admits IDF spokesman

Earlier on Monday, an IDF spokesperson told LBC that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that a "ground operation" in Lebanon was part of a "huge set of tools" that Israel has to help return 60,000 Israeli citizens to their homes in its war-torn northern region.

Meanwhile, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that "the next stage in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon".

Lt. Col Lerner said: "We need to make sure that Hezbollah does not have that power to, as a terrorist organisation, terrorise 60,000 Israelis on the border with Lebanon.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen near the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner). Picture: Alamy

"We can do it either through negotiations, or we can do it with military force.

"Currently, we're on the path of extensive military action and operation, and perhaps even with a ground operation which we are planning for because as a military, we need to have the tools in place if instructed to mobilise."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese government itself said that it wanted a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: "The key to the solution is to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to revive the appeal launched by the United States and France … in favour of a ceasefire".

The UK government has called repeatedly over the past few days for British citizens in the country to leave. It said on Monday that it is doing everything possible to get British people out.

Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps defended Israel's military action.

He told LBC: “Israel is in a terrible situation, they have got rockets being fires by Hezbollah on a daily basis, it doesn’t get reported in our news.

Israel is seemingly preparing a ground invasion of Hezbollah. Picture: Alamy

Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. Picture: Getty

"What is this tiny, small democracy, the size of Wales, supposed to do? Just allow these rockets to continually fire at them with no action? They’ve been suffering this for a very long time. Hezbollah haven’t complied with the UN resolution 1701 to pull back from the border.

"I hope this can be over, I support the calls for a ceasefire, but a ceasefire has to work in both directions, the rockets can’t continue.“I understand their right not to be fired on all day long by a bunch of terrorists. Hezbollah are recognised by Britain as a bunch of terrorists.”

The UK government has chartered a commercial flight out of Lebanon in a bid to help British nationals leave Lebanon, the Foreign Secretary confirmed on Monday.

British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible for the flight.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.

“That’s why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed.”

The flight is due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday.

British nationals in Lebanon will be sent information on how to book a seat on the flight.Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised for this flight, the Foreign Office says.