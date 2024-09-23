Israel warns people to flee amid strikes on Hezbollah targets after UN warning Middle East on brink of 'imminent catastrophe'

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Adshit, near the Lebanon-Israel border. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Israel has warned people to flee villages in southern Lebanon - as it has carried out a series of strikes it says are targeting Hezbollah facilities.

The IDF said it is targeting buildings used by the militant group to stash weapons.

On Monday, the IDF called on people to immediately evacuate homes and other buildings near the group's facilities.

The two sides exchanged heavy fire on Sunday, with Hezbollah firing more than 100 rockets into a wider and deeper area of northern Israel than it has struck previously in months of low-level conflict.

Residents of different villages in southern Lebanon posted photos on social media of their hometowns that were being struck.

One person has been killed this morning in Israeli air strikes north of the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon's health ministry said.

Hezbollah has also vowed to fight back.

The UN has warned the Middle East is on the brink of "imminent catastrophe".

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern village of Habbouch, Lebanon. Picture: Getty

The state-run National News Agency also reported air strikes on different areas.

The Israeli military's Arab-language spokesperson said Israel's air force was attacking Hezbollah targets in different parts of the country.

An Israeli air strike on a Beirut suburb on Friday killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen Hezbollah members, as well as dozens of civilians, including women and children.

For the last few weeks, the IDF has been conducting preemptive strikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon. @LTC_Shoshani explains why: pic.twitter.com/3tiOjBG1Qx — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 22, 2024

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari warned residents of south Lebanon to stay away from Hezbollah posts.

"Hezbollah is endangering you. Endangering you and your families," Hagari said.

He said Israel launched the strikes after learning of Hezbollah's plans to launch missiles across the border on Monday.

Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000.

Lebanon blamed Israel for the attacks, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

CCTV shows moment man's bag blows up in Lebanon during pager attack

An Israeli military official said Israel is focused on aerial operations and has no immediate plans for a ground operation. with the strikes aimed at curbing Hezbollah's ability to launch more attacks on Israel.

Lebanese media reported that residents received text messages urging them to move away from any building where Hezbollah stores arms until further notice.

"If you are in a building housing weapons for Hezbollah, move away from the village until further notice," the Arabic message reads, according to Lebanese media.

It was not immediately clear how many people would be affected by the Israeli orders.

Communities on both sides of the border have largely emptied out because of the near-daily exchanges of fire.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of transforming entire communities in the south into militant bases, with hidden rocket launchers and other infrastructure.

That could lead it to wage an especially heavy bombing campaign, even if no ground forces move in.