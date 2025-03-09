Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Residents walk past rubble and damaged buildings in a devastated area in Gaza on March 8, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Israel says it is halting its electricity supply to Gaza as tensions escalate.

The full impact of the move is not yet clear - however, desalination plants in the territory receive power for drinking water.

The announcement by Israel comes just a week after Israel stopped supplies of goods to the territory to more than 2 million people.

Israel has sought to persuade Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of their ceasefire.

The first phase ended last weekend.

Hamas has pushed to begin negotiations on the more challenging second phase of the ceasefire instead.

Gaza has suffered extensive destruction from the war, with generators and solar panels providing part of the electricity supply.

A man searches through the rubble of a destroyed building at the Jabalia refugee camp. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump recently said he would send Israel "everything it needs to finish the job" if Hamas did not release all hostages immediately.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you," he said in a post on Truth Social.

"Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!"

He also referenced his meeting with freed Israeli hostages on Wednesday, adding: "This is your last warning. For the leadership of Hamas, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.

"Also, to the people of Gaza, a beautiful future awaits, but not if you hold hostages. If you do, you are dead. Make a smart decision. Release the hostages now, or there will be hell to pay later."

It comes after the US held direct talks with Hamas for the first time - moving away from a long-held American policy of not directly engaging with the militant group.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Israel had been told of the talks before they took place.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office offered a terse acknowledgement of the discussions.

"Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas," the prime minister's office said.

At least 46,584 Palestinian people have been killed and 109,731 injured since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023.

The vast majority of those killed in Israel’s bombardments have been women and children.

Last week, Israel said it is stopping all supplies coming into Gaza over disagreements with Hamas regarding the extension of the ceasefire deal.

Israel said it was halting the flow of supplies because Hamas had not agreed to a US proposal to extend the current phase of the deal.

Hamas said the move was "cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the [ceasefire] agreement".

A spokesperson for Netanyahu said: “With the end of Phase 1 of the hostage deal and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the... outline for continuing talks – to which Israel agreed – Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will cease".

“Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages".

Some 59 hostages are still being held captive in Gaza, at least 35 of whom have been confirmed dead.

Some plans put forward by the US would involve a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover.