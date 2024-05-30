Israel shoots down cruise missile ‘fired from Iraq’ as IDF seizes control of entire length of Gaza's border with Egypt

An Israeli armored vehicle is seen near the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on May 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Israel says it has shot down a cruise missile over the northern city of Golan as heavy fighting continued in the south Gaza city of Rafah.

The Israel Defense Force appeared to confirm the projectile was fired from Iraq, describing an attack "from the east". Israel has used the same terms to describe attacks from Iraq in the past. Israel's media also reported the missile was from Iraq.

Sirens were sounded in Golan, in the north of the region, with the aircraft confirmed to be a cruise missile.

The military said the "suspicious aerial target” crossed from Lebanon but the Iron Dome intervened and shot down the target.

No one was injured in the attack and there was no damage, the IDF said.

It comes as heavy fighting continued in the southern city of Rafah, as Israel's military said it seized control of the entire length of Gaza's border with Egypt.

Palestinians inspect a burnt car after an Israeli air strike, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, in the Al-Mawasi area near Rafah. Picture: Alamy

Fighting in Rafah has already spurred more than a million Palestinians to flee, most of whom had already been displaced in the war between Israel and Hamas.

They now seek refuge in makeshift tent camps and other war-ravaged areas, where they lack shelter, food, water and other essentials for survival, the United Nations says.

Countries are also increasing their aid to Gaza with Chinese President Xi Jinping promised increased humanitarian assistance Thursday.

Cyprus has shipped more than 4,000 pallets of humanitarian aid to Gaza via the US-built pier and causeway off the Palestinian territory, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

The aid includes food, hygiene items, shelters and pharmaceuticals. Donor countries include the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy and Romania. Other donors include the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism and the UN's World Food Programme and the International Organisation for Migration.

The Cypriot official said the initiative that started on May 9 is continuing, with ships still departing with loads of aid, despite the recent damage to part of the US-built pier that suspended operations. The pier is expected to come back on line by the middle of next week.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas's October 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducted about 250.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 others.