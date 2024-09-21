'22 killed including 13 children' in Israeli strike on Gaza, local officials say, as IDF says it took out Hamas fighters

21 September 2024, 14:20

A view of the former Al-Falah school after the strike
A view of the former Al-Falah school after the strike. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Some 22 people, including 13 children and six women, have been killed in an Israeli strike on a shelter in Gaza, local officials have reported, while the IDF said it targeted a Hamas command centre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thirty more people were injured in the strike on a former school in Gaza City, a spokesman for the Gaza health ministry said.

Israel said it had struck a Hamas "command and control centre" in a compound that previously served as an educational facility.

"The Hamas terrorist organisation systematically violates international law by operating from inside civilian infrastructure," the army said.

The Israeli army has continually accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools and United Nations facilities.

Read more: Two Hezbollah commanders among at least 31 killed in IDF strike, as Hamas warns Israel will 'pay the price'

Read more: Hezbollah launches barrage of 140 rockets into Israel as IDF strike on Beirut 'kills 8'

The Al-Falah former school after the strike
The Al-Falah former school after the strike. Picture: Getty
The al-Falah former school after the strike
The al-Falah former school after the strike. Picture: Getty
A view of the destruction after the strike
A view of the destruction after the strike. Picture: Getty

The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an October 7 attack on southern Israel.

They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between fighters and civilians.

The al-Falah school
The al-Falah school. Picture: Getty

It comes as the conflict between Israel and Lebanon in the north also escalated this week, with bombing by both sides.

Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon were also hit with exploding electronic devices including pagers and walkie-talkies.

Israel has not confirmed that it was responsible, but many onlookers and intelligence sources have attributed the attacks to its intelligence agency Mossad.

On Saturday, Lebanon's health minister Firass Abiad told reporters that 31 people including three children had been killed on Friday, along with 68 people who were wounded, of whom 15 remain in hospital, in the deadliest Israeli air strike on Beirut since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

Caller defends Israel's actions regarding walkie-talkie explosions

The death toll included Ibrahim Akil, a Hezbollah commander who was in charge of the group's elite Radwan Forces, as well as about a dozen members of the militant group who were meeting in the basement of the building that was destroyed.

Three Syrian nationals were among the dead, Mr Abiad said. The Israeli military said the strike killed 11 Hezbollah operatives, including Akil.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Consumers who buy their food at convenience stores could be paying up to a fifth more than at larger branches of the same supermarket

True cost of going to small supermarkets rather than big shops revealed

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Death toll from Israeli air strike on Beirut rises to 31

Russia Ukraine War

Russian arms depot on fire after Ukraine launches more than 100 drones

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering raising alcohol duty

Chancellor Rachel Reeves considers raising alcohol duty in Budget - but drinks industry bosses say the move would be 'catastrophic'
Diane Abbott has claimed that Keir Starmer 'is in the pocket of millionaires'

Starmer 'is in pocket of millionaires', Diane Abbott claims amid row over Labour donations ahead of party conference

Lisa Nandy spoke to Matthew Wright on LBC this morning

'We will keep pensioners warm this winter', minister vows, despite winter fuel payment cut

Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Separatist rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months captive in Papua

A road is flooded after heavy rain in Wajima,

Heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods in Japan

Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Sri Lankans vote in election to decide how nation recovers from economic crisis

Rayne Beau lost 40% of his body weight during his missing two months, his owners said

Mystery as cat reunited with owners after 900-mile trek across the US, two months after going missing on camping trip

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

Thousands of beer lovers descend on Munich for Oktoberfest

Mr Mehrtens has been released after 19 months in captivity in Papua

Relief as pilot held prisoner for 19 months by rebels in remote Pacific region allowed to walk free

Rayne Beau looks out of the window of a camper van

Lost cat reunited with owners after amazing 900-mile journey across US

Exclusive
Matthew Wright has revealed his bizarre and intrusive encounter with Mohamed Al Fayed

Matthew Wright reveals bizarre time he met Mohamed Al Fayed, as nearly 200 women make sex assault claims

Exclusive
Around 190 women have come forward against Mohamed Al Fayed, a lawyer for alleged victims has said

Over 150 more women come forward with sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed, lawyer for 'victims' says

Martin Jackson has been jailed

London shoplifter jailed after taking £14,000 of goods and committing nearly 100 offences

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes

Two Hezbollah commanders among at least 31 killed in IDF strike, as Hamas warns Israel will 'pay the price'
A tornado swept through a part of Hampshire on Friday

Tornado blows down trees as it sweeps through Hampshire, with storm warnings across southern England and Wales
Mohammed Al Fayed

Fulham 'protected' female players from Al Fayed, as ex-manager says sex assault claims were 'no surprise'
South Carolina Execution

Inmate dies by lethal injection in South Carolina’s first execution in 13 years

Lebanon Israel Exploding Pagers

Weaponising ordinary devices violates international law, UN rights chief says

Baldwin Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin urges judge to stand by Rust involuntary manslaughter dismissal

Angela Rayner has committed to making "irreversible" changes to devolution laws

Angela Rayner vows to make 'irreversible' changes in 'devolution revolution' for northern England
Election 2024 Voting Begins

First in-person votes cast in US presidential election

People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Hezbollah confirms death of top military official in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who actor David Graham has died

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who voice actor David Graham dies aged 99

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit