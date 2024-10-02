Israeli commander killed in ‘ambush’ as Hezbollah says clashes with troops in Lebanon are ‘only round one’

2 October 2024, 13:30

Israel and Hezbollah have begun fighting on the ground in Lebanon and details of the first casualties have begun to emerge
Israel and Hezbollah have begun fighting on the ground in Lebanon and details of the first casualties have begun to emerge.

By Asher McShane

The Israeli military has announced its first combat death inside Lebanon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, a squad commander in the "Egoz" unit, was killed during combat, the IDF said.

It is understood he was killed when his unit was ambushed by Hezbollah in a village in southern Lebanon.

The 22-year-old was a team commander in the Egoz unit, an elite commando unit specialising in guerrilla warfare.

Israeli forces are understood to have been in clashes with Hezbollah gunmen in ‘close range’ encounters.

Hezbollah have described the fighting as ‘the first round of war’.

The Times reported a number of Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush close to the Hezbollah tunnels after crossing the border.

Earlier it emerged Israel is planning an attack on Iran’s oil facilities within days and could even strike nuclear sites, according to reports.

A ‘significant retaliation’ is being prepared by Israel after 200 ballistic missiles rained down on targets in a strike last night.

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran “will pay” for launching a missile strike on Israel as the Middle East teeters on the edge.

Iran is the third biggest producer of crude oil in the OPEC group of oil producing countries and is heavily reliant on its oil and gas exports to prop up its economy.

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany said Iran has risked ‘setting the entire region on fire’.

Members of Israel's Home Front Command and police forces inspect a crater left by an exploded projectile at a heavily-damaged school building in Israel's southern city of Gedera
Members of Israel's Home Front Command and police forces inspect a crater left by an exploded projectile at a heavily-damaged school building in Israel's southern city of Gedera.

“Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire, this must be prevented at all costs,” he said. “Hezbollah and Iran must immediately cease their attacks on Israel.”

The Defence Secretary John Healey has confirmed British forces "played their part" in supporting Israel after Iran launched its barrage of missiles.

Missiles launched from Iran are seen in the sky over Tel Aviv
Missiles launched from Iran are seen in the sky over Tel Aviv.

Nearly 200 rockets were launched on Tuesday evening, according to Israel's army radio.

It is understood RAF Jets were involved in the Defence Operation.

The US says it also "intercepted multiple" weapons.

Flames rise from an apartment which caught fire after an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut
Flames rise from an apartment which caught fire after an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, Beirut.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says he's "deeply concerned" the Middle East is "on the brink".

In a televised address from Downing Street last night, the Prime Minister said Britain "stands with Israel".

Iran fires rockets into Israel

The attack, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, marks a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In response to the attack, The Prime Minister of Israel, Netanyahu, said: "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it.

There is also a deliberate and murderous hand behind this attack - it comes from Tehran."We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us - we will attack him."

He added that the attack had "failed", amid claims from Tehran that said some 90% of the missiles found their targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a meeting with the Security Cabinet
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a meeting with the Security Cabinet.

Iran have since responded to Netanyahu's statement by saying Israel would suffer the "vast destruction" of its infrastructure should it attack Iran, according to state media. 

The military also warned that if Israel's allies directly intervene, they should expect their interests and bases in the region to face "strong attack".

This comes after President Joe Biden hailed the military capabilities of the US and the IDF - after a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel was thwarted.

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Speaking before a briefing on Hurricane Helene, the outgoing US president spoke to reporters about the missile attack that the Iranian regime had launched upon Israel.

Biden said: "At my direction, the US military actively supported the defence of Israel - and we are still assessing the impact.

But based on what we know now, the attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective - and this is testament to Israeli military capability and the US military.

"It’s also a testament to intensive planning between the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against the brazen attack we expected.

"Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.

"And I spent the morning of part of the afternoon in the Situation Room - and meeting with my whole national security team, consulting with the Israelis indirectly in terms of their impact on us.

"And the national security team has been in constant contact with their Israeli counterparts, and it will continue to be brought to me throughout the day."

Sir Keir Starmer calls for a ceasefire amid escalating events in the Middle East
Sir Keir Starmer calls for a ceasefire amid escalating events in the Middle East.

Biden's intervention came after Sir Keir warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink' in a televised Downing Street address following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

In an address to the UK, Mr Starmer said: "The Iranian Regime has launched over 200 missiles against civilian targets in Israel. "It’s too soon to assess the impact fully.

But I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation, and push the region ever closer to the brink.

"It cannot be tolerated.

"We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression."

Starmer earlier called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

David Lammy, Foreign Secretar, MP Tottenham
David Lammy, Foreign Secretary, MP Tottenham.

Today there will be a chartered commercial flight out of Beirut later for British citizens wanting to leave Lebanon.

The UK government's organised it - with foreign secretary David Lammy insisting it's "vital" to "leave now".

Political analyst on the role of the West in preventing full-scale conflict in the Middle East

Footage of the attack appears to show the two men clad in black getting off at the light rail station before they open fire.

At least seven people shot dead in 'terror attack' in Tel Aviv as gunmen open fire moments before Iran strikes on Israel

