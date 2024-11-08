Israeli football fans targeted by pro-Palestine 'hit-and-run attacks' as 62 arrested, Amsterdam mayor says

Violence broke out after the match in Amsterdam. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Israeli football fans were targeted by pro-Palestine "hit-and-run" attacks, which left five injured and 62 arrested, Amsterdam's mayor has said.

Fans were attacked on the streets of Amsterdam on Thursday night, following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The violence erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the football stadium, which was imposed by Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema amid fears of clashes breaking out.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ms Halsema said the city is looking back at a "black night and a dark day".

Antisemitic "criminals" attacked Jewish visitors after the match, she said.

Men on scooters were seen searching for Maccabi supporters in a "hit-and-run".

She said there had been "no concrete threats before this match" but she had been told to take measures to ensure the event ran as "calmly as possible".

It came after an earlier statement issued by the Dutch capital's municipality, police and prosecution office said the night "was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters".

Five people were injured in the attacks and were taken to hospital for treatment. They were all discharged this morning.

Warning - footage contains violence and potentially upsetting footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

Israeli football fans attacked by mob in Amsterdam

Meanwhile, 62 people were arrested, with 10 still in custody. The group includes adults and two minors.

Others arrested overnight were fined for either throwing fireworks or possessing a knife.

Emergency measures have since been put in place across the entire city.

A "risk area" has been imposed to allow police to carry out searches, with demonstrations and face coverings banned.

Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla said it was "extremely difficult" for his force to prevent the violence from happening.

Officers decided to "assemble" Maccabi supporters and "protect them" by taking them to hotels in coaches, he said.

Meanwhile, he said Maccabi supporters attacked a taxi and set a Palestinian flag on fire.

In this image taken from video, police detain a person next to the place where Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters gather ahead of the Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

The IDF said on Friday that it was deploying a rescue mission for Israelis who were attacked.

A spokesperson said: "The targeted attacks against Jews and Israelis in Amsterdam tonight, are horrific and barbaric.

"The images of the violence toward Jewish people in Europe are a painful reminder of our history.

"The IDF has an historic duty of protecting our people, wherever they are.

"We are preparing to deploy a mission to rescue Israelis from Amsterdam."

Police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station. Picture: Alamy

Leaders of both the Netherlands and Israel condemned the violence.

"The Prime Minister has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist our citizens," a statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

It added that "the harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked" and that Mr Netanyahu "views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity".

He demanded that the Dutch government take "vigorous and swift action" against those involved.

Mr Netanyahu's office added that he had called for increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X that he followed reports of the violence "with horror".

"Completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis. I am in close contact with everyone involved," he added.

He said that he had spoken to Mr Netanyahu and "emphasised that the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted. It is now quiet in the capital."

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said: "We are receiving very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024.

"These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world needs to wake up now!!

"This is the time when the UN should immediately and clearly condemn the violence of the Palestinians and their supporters. The Dutch authorities must take decisive action against terrorism now."

Geert Wilders, the hard-right nationalist lawmaker whose Party for Freedom won elections in the Netherlands last year and who is a staunch ally of Israel, reacted to a video apparently showing a Maccabi fan being surrounded by several men.

"Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable," Mr Wilders said.