Israeli hostages' families confirm deaths of 'murdered' loved ones in Gaza, as Hamas and Israel agree aid deal

Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky died in Hamas captivity. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

By Kit Heren

The families of two hostages that Hamas said had been killed have confirmed their deaths, as they paid tribute to their loved ones.

The families of Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, who were among around 240 people were taken hostage during Hamas' October 7 attack, said that they had been "murdered".

Hamas made a fellow hostage say in a video posted on Monday that Mr Sharabi and Mr Svirsky had died. Noa Argamani - who is very likely to have been coerced into making the video - blamed IDF attacks on Gaza for their deaths.

The families of Mr Sharabi and Mr Svirsky confirmed on Tuesday that they had died, in joint statements by Kibbutz Be'eri and The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum.

Yossi Sharabi. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

They said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound grief that we announce the murder of our beloved Kibbutz member Yossi Sharabi, who was kidnapped to Gaza on 7 October,

Mr Sharabi was described as a "loving and devoted father" with a "kind soul" and a "big heart".

"Yossi leaves behind his wife and three daughters. His body is still being held by Hamas."His brother Eli was also kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri and is still held captive by Hamas.

"This unfathomable, unforgivable loss prompts us to call on the Security Cabinet to do everything possible to bring the Sharabi family back home, as well as the other hostages."

Itai Svirsky. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Mr Svirsky's death was an "unfathomable" loss to his loved ones, the organisations said. Israel has denied that Mr Svirsky was killed in an IDF strike.

It comes as Israel and Hamas agree an aid deal that will see medicines delivered to the hostages in Gaza, and more basic provisions allowed into Gaza in return.

Under the deal, which was brokered by Qatar and France, the supplies will enter Gaza on Wednesday.

The US has also said that it is hopeful of more hostages being released.

Washington's Middle East envoy has discussed the possibility of a hostage release agreement in Qatar, according to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

Mr Kirby said talks had been "very serious and intensive," adding: "We are hopeful it will bear fruit - and bear fruit soon."

Around half of the hostages Hamas took from Israel on October 7 were released in a temporary ceasefire in November but Israel says 132 remain in Gaza and that 25 of them have died in captivity.