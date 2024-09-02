Israeli hostage's father tells LBC Benjamin Netanyahu must 'negotiate with Satan' to bring hostages home

2 September 2024, 18:35

Tom Swarbrick speak to Jonathan Dekel-Chen
Tom Swarbrick speak to Jonathan Dekel-Chen. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A father of an Israeli hostage kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 has called on the country’s government to “negotiate with Satan” and bring those still in captivity home.

This comes after hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday after six hostages were found dead in Gaza.

A rare call for a general strike in Israel to protest against the government’s failure to return hostages held in Gaza led to closures and other disruptions around the country, including at its main international airport.

Now Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of kidnapped Sagui Dekel-Chen, has told LBC Benjamin Netanyahu must urgently agree a deal with Hamas for the safe return of the hostages.

“The majority of Israelis are outraged at the fact there is no more national security justification for the continuation of the war,” he told Tom Swarbrick.

“The Prime Minister and his cabinet have chosen to do so [continue the assault on Gaza] despite the advice they’ve gotten from our senior military and intelligence communities who have told him now for weeks for months to stop the war and get our hostages home.”

Orit Eyal-Fibeesh: 'There is a grave danger of another October 7th but we have learnt a lesson'

Mr Dekel-Chen dismissed the notion that the war on Gaza is the best means of returning the hostages home safely, branding it a “fantastical argument” and saying there is “zero proof” this is the case.

“Yes Hamas has been depleted… but the six people who were murdered by Hamas join six people found dead recently… these people were alive on October 8 and lived in Hamas captivity for months and are now perhaps dead because of Israeli military action.”

Mr Dekel-Chen confirmed that previously released hostages had told him his son was alive but wounded when they last saw him in November.

The father said that in an “ideal world” the IDF would be able to retrieve the remaining hostages but there is “no army in the world” that can save people being held underground in “booby-trapped tunnels being used as human shields.”

“As much as I would like to believe this is possible, I don’t believe anyone in Israel… believes the IDF on its own can retrieve living hostages,” he said.

“So there is no choice other than coming to an agreement with Satan and Hamas has shown itself repeatedly to be Satan but it is the belligerent party we have.

“We must negotiate with them.”

Mr Dekel-Chen said Netanyahu has been captured by the “very small” far-right coalition in the Israeli government and is, alongside Hamas, perpetuating the brutal war in Gaza.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy has confirmed the partial suspension of arms sales to Israel
British Foreign Minister David Lammy has confirmed the partial suspension of arms sales to Israel. Picture: Getty

This comes after the Foreign Secretary confirmed the UK will suspend some arms sales to Israel.David Lammy told MPs on Monday afternoon that there was a "clear risk" that the sales could result in arms being used in a way that could breach international law.

Mr Lammy said that the UK is suspending around 30 export licenses for arms and military equipment, out of a total of 350.

This will affect equipment like military aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The government does not supply arms to Israel directly, but does grant licenses to private companies to sell to Israel. Last year British companies sold around £42 million worth of military equipment to Israel.

Mr Lammy told the Commons: "Facing a conflict such as this, it is this Government's legal duty to review export licences. Criteria 2C of the strategic export licensing criteria states that the Government will not issue export licences if there is a clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

"It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

"I have informed (Jonathan Reynolds) the Business and Trade secretary, and he is therefore today announcing the suspension of around 30 from a total of approximately 350 to Israel, as required under the export controls act. These include equipment that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza."

Mr Lammy said that the suspension of some arms exports "not a determination of innocence or guilt".

He told MPs: "Throughout my life, I have been a friend of Israel. A liberal, progressive Zionist who believes in Israel as a democratic state and a homeland for the Jewish people, which has both the right to exist and defend itself.

"But I believe also that Israel will only exist in safety and security if there is a two-state solution that guarantees the rights of all Israeli citizens and their Palestinian neighbours, who have their own inalienable right to self determination and security.

"As concern that the horrifying scenes in Gaza has risen, many in this House, as well as esteemed lawyers and international organisations have raised British arms export licensing to Israel.

"After raising my own concerns from opposition, on taking office, I immediately sought to update the review, and on my first appearance as Foreign secretary in this House, I committed to sharing the review's conclusions.

"We have rigorously followed every stage of the process which the previous Conservative government established, and let me first be clear on the review's scope, this Government is not an international court.

"We have not and could not arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law. This is a forward looking evaluation, not a determination of innocence or guilt, and it does not prejudge any future determinations by the competent courts."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack O'Sullivan

Mother of missing law student Jack O'Sullivan, 23, reveals family have been 'sent ransom demands'

Royals

