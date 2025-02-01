Two Israeli hostages held in Gaza released by Hamas and handed over to Red Cross - with third set to be freed soon

Two hostages have arrived in Israel after Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Two hostages have arrived in Israel after Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza.

The militants released Yarden Bibas, 35, and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, 54, to the Red Cross in Khan Younis after each climbed on a stage and waved to onlookers.

Both had been abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 2023 that sparked the war.

Palestinian authorities say Israel has agreed to release dozens of prisoners in the fourth round of exchanges during the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Israeli Yarden Bibas, 34, who has been held hostage by Hamas is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis. Picture: Alamy

Armed Hamas militants formed a line leading to the stage after chaotic crowds surrounded hostages during a handover on Thursday, angering Israel.

Another hostage, American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65, was also set to be released on Saturday and was expected to be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City to the north.

The truce, which began January 19, is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

The fragile deal has held for nearly two weeks, halting the fighting and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

Palestinian militant group Hamas fighters escort Israeli-French hostage Ofer Kalderon on a stage before handing him over to the Red Cross. Picture: Getty

A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the truce's initial six weeks. Israel says it has received information from Hamas that eight of those hostages were either killed in the Hamas October 7 2023 attack or have died in captivity.

Also on Saturday, wounded Palestinians are expected to be allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing. It had been the only exit point for Palestinians during the war before Israel closed it in May.

A European Union civilian mission was deployed on Friday to prepare for the reopening of the crossing.

The reopening would mark another key step in the first phase of the ceasefire, which calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners, the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory.

The imminent release of Mr Bibas has brought renewed attention to - and concern for - the fate of his wife Shiri and their two young sons. All four were captured from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

A video of their abduction by armed men showed Shiri swaddling in a blanket her two redheaded boys - Ariel, four, and Kfir, nine months old at the time.

Kfir was the youngest of about 250 people taken captive on October 7 and his plight quickly came to represent the helplessness and anger the hostage-taking stirred in Israel, where the Bibas family has become a household name.

Hamas has said Shiri and her sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike. Israel has not confirmed that, but a military spokesman recently acknowledged serious concern about their fates.

Al-Qassam Brigades hands over 2 out of 3 Israeli hostages in Khan Younis to Red Cross. Picture: Getty

Yarden Bibas is believed to have been held separately from his family. Photos taken during his abduction appeared to show him wounded.

Mr Kalderon was also captured from Kibbutz Nir Oz. His two children and ex-wife, Hadas, were also taken, but they were freed during the 2023 ceasefire.

Mr Siegel, originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was taken hostage from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, along with his wife, Aviva Siegel. She was released during the 2023 ceasefire and has waged a high-profile campaign to free her husband and other hostages.

The dozens of Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel on Saturday include people serving lengthy and life sentences.

Israel and Hamas are set next week to begin negotiating a second phase of the ceasefire, which calls for releasing the remaining hostages and extending the truce indefinitely. The war could resume in early March if an agreement is not reached.

Israel says it is still committed to destroying Hamas, even after the militant group reasserted its rule over Gaza within hours of the latest ceasefire.