Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

By Emma Soteriou

A drone has been launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house.

Sirens wailed on Saturday morning in Israel, warning of incoming fire from Lebanon, with a drone launched towards Mr Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, officials said.

No casualties were reported following the strike.

It comes as Israel's war with Lebanon's Hezbollah group - a Hamas ally backed by Iran - has intensified in recent weeks.

Hezbollah said on Friday that it planned to launch a new phase of fighting by sending more guided missiles and exploding drones into Israel.

Israeli security forces secure a road near where Israel's government says a drone launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea. Picture: Alamy

The group's long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli air strike in late September and Israel sent ground troops into Lebanon earlier this month.

A standoff is also ongoing between Israel and Hamas, which it is fighting in Gaza, with both signalling resistance to ending the war after the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The mastermind behind the October 7 attacks was killed in airstrikes by the IDF in a chance encounter in southern Gaza.

On Friday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Sinwar's death was a painful loss but vowed that Hamas would continue its fight against Israel.

He said Hamas had carried on despite the killings of other Palestinian militant leaders before him, adding: "Hamas is alive and will stay alive."

Last month, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport when Mr Netanyahu's plane was landing. The missile was intercepted.