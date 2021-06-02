Breaking News

Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years as Israeli PM set to end as rivals agree to form government

2 June 2021, 21:42 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 23:18

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year spell as Israel's prime minister is set to come to an end after opposition parties reached a deal to form a coalition government.

Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid Party, informed Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday that he has successfully formed a government.

He will serve as prime minister alongside Naftali Bennett, leader of the ultranationalist New Right Party.

Mr Bennett will sit as Israeli PM first until August 2023 under a rotation arrangement in which both men will lead the country for two years.

There will be a parliamentary vote prior to the government being formally sworn in, which is expected to be a formality. However, if the coalition fails to win the confidence vote it will force Israel into a fifth election in two years.

Read more: Israel opposition parties agree coalition to oust Netanyahu

Read more: Raab visits Jerusalem and West Bank to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders

Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years as Israel's prime minister is to come to an end
Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years as Israel's prime minister is to come to an end. Picture: PA

President Rivlin has called on parliament to convene immediately for the vote.

In a statement, Mr Lapid said he had told the president about the agreement, adding: "I pledge that this government will work in the service of all Israeli citizens, those who voted for it and those who did not.

"It will respect its opponents and do everything in its power to unite and connect all parts of Israeli society."

Despite Mr Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party winning the most seats in March's election, his failure to secure a majority meant he was forced into seeking a coalition.

However, he was unable to form a governing coalition after being given the mandate.

Read more: Clashes erupt between Israeli police and Palestinians at the al-Aqsa mosque

Read more: Boris Johnson welcomes Israel-Gaza ceasefire after 11 days of conflict

The opposition parties had until midnight local time (10pm BST) to agree on a deal, meaning the agreement was reached with just minutes to spare.

One image shared on social media shows Mr Lapid, Mr Bennett and Mansour Abbas - leader of the Arab Islamist Raam Party - signing the agreement.

Israeli journalist Anshel Pfeffer described it as "a historic photo" whether or not the new unity government is sworn in.

The coalition consists of a diverse range of members with little in common politically except from their desire to depose Mr Netanyahu.

It includes eight different parties, of which two are centrist, one is centre-right to right wing, another is centre-right to right-wing nationalist, one is social democratic, another is right wing and one is a left wing social democratic party.

It also sees an Arab party included in the Jewish state's government for the first time in its 73-year history.

On Sunday, Mr Bennett said that he would "do everything to form a national unity government" with Mr Lapid.

However, Mr Netanyahu said the coalition would "weaken Israel" and could endanger the security of the country.

The Israeli PM, who is on trial for fraud, failed to win a decisive majority during a general election in March - the country's fourth since 2019 - meaning a coalition was necessary to prevent another vote.

He also accused Mr Bennett of carrying out "the fraud of the century" after previously promising not to form a coalition with Mr Lapid - a former finance minister whose party came second to Mr Netanyahu's right-wing Likud at the previous election.

The PM offered to form a coalition with the ultranationalists and another party on Saturday night, however this was swiftly rejected.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Politics

Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM

Tony Eastlake died from a knife wound on Saturday

Man, 21, charged with murder of Islington flower seller Tony Eastlake
PC Monk denies murder and manslaughter

Dalian Atkinson: Murder-accused PC says he thought he was 'going to die'
Scottish football fans in Trafalgar Square in 2013

Euro 2020: Ticketless Scottish fans urged not to travel to London for England game
The collision left a sea of tomato purée across the A14 in Cambridgeshire

'Horror film' crash scene turns out to be tomato purée spillage
Robert Maxwell contacts book auction

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for fifth time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending
Ryanair chief: Vaccines will remove the need for 'crazy' Covid-19 PCR tests for travel

Ryanair chief: Vaccines will remove the need for 'crazy' Covid-19 PCR tests for travel
Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion education plan 'an insult'

Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion of funding for education plan 'an insult'
'People have turned aggressive towards me since the Brexit vote,' says Romanian caller

Heartbroken Romanian caller leaves UK after "post-Brexit aggression"
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

Wetherspoons boss pushing to recruit EU workers is a 'national scandal,' says union

Wetherspoons boss pushing to recruit EU workers is a 'national scandal,' says union

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London