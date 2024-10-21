‘The state killed Shirel’: Tragedy as October 7 survivor found dead on 22nd birthday as family blame Israeli government

Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 21-year-old who survived the Nova Music Festival massacre has been found dead on her 22nd birthday - as her family blames the Israeli government for a lack of support.

The family of Shirel Golan have said the survivor was found dead in her apartment in Porat, near Netanya, in northwest Israel, having taken her own life on Sunday, October 20.

Golan had reportedly been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) according to her family, following the horrific events of October 7.

"The state killed Golan,” Shirel's brother, Eyal Golan told local media.

“If the state doesn’t wake up, there will be more cases like this."

The grieving brother has now called on Israeli authorities to increase awareness of PTSD and the support available for the survivors - many of whom are said to be suffering from similar mental health issues.

It comes just a fortnight after President Isaac Herzog marked the first anniversary of the tragedy with a public vigil taking place in Israel.

Picture: Instagram

"If the state had taken care of her, none of this would have happened," he told the Jerusalem Post.

"The State of Israel killed my sister twice. Once in October, mentally, and a second time today, on her 22nd birthday, physically,' he told local media.

The massacre saw some 1,200 Israelis killed, with another 251 festival goers kidnapped, with 97 hostages remaining unaccounted for.

Shirel had attended the Nova Music Festival in southern Israel with her partner, Adi, when Hamas terrorists attacked festival goers near Kibbutz Re'im.

The couple hid under a bush for hours after choosing not to board a nearby vehicle with 11 others, who were either killed or taken hostage by Hamas shortly after.

Speaking on the massacre, Golan's brother, Eyal, recounted how Shirel was later rescued by a police officer, who was later revealed as Remo Salman El-Hozayel, during the attack.

Picture: Instagram

According to her brother, the first vehicle she climbed aboard in a bid to escape became a "death car" in which 11 people were murdered.

The officer is said to have driven her to safety in Kfar Maimon - a small religious town around 10 minutes from the massacre.

The 21-year-old was the youngest of five siblings, his brother confirmed, and is survived by her parents and four brothers.

Her brother says the survivor had socially withdrawn in the run up to her death, despite family encouragement to leave her apartment and seek treatment.

However, Shirel reported did not receive adequate assistance from state authorities, her family has said.

Following the massacre, she was hospitalised twice, her family confirmed.

However, the family was keen to stress that her symptoms were never officially recognised as a post-traumatic stress as a result of the massacre.

Shirel Golan took her own life today. It was her birthday. She’ll forever be 22 years old.

She was a nova massacre survivor who never recovered from the trauma of October 7.

May her memory forever be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/utYv4bApCX — Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) October 20, 2024

It comes just weeks after the Israeli President marked a year "since life came to a halt" following the October 7 attack.

It coincided with the IDF released new footage of the horrific attack.

President Isaac Herzog marked the anniversary with a moving statement - as families gathered for a vigil on the site of the massacre.

The news follows the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was confirmed dead on Thursday following Israeli operations in Gaza.

The IDF confirmed the death following conclusive DNA testing on bodies recovered at the scene, with Hamas confirming the news shortly after.

Sinwar has long been hailed as the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks.

Israel's defence minister, Yoav Gallant, took to X following the operation, writing: "We will reach every terrorist - and eliminate him" adding soon after "our enemies cannot hide."