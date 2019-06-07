NASA To Open ISS To Space Tourists

Space tourists could soon be blasting off for an out of this world holiday. Picture: PA

US space agency NASA has said it will open the International Space Station up to tourists within the next few years.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has announced that it plans to open the ISS up to new commercial opportunities including space tourism from 2020.

Up to two short-duration private astronaut missions per year to the space station will be available through privately funded, dedicated commercial spaceflights, the agency said.

"NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before," chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in New York.

The space agency said private astronauts would be able to travel to the ISS for up to 30 days. The tourists would travel on US registered spacecraft.