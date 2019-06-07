NASA To Open ISS To Space Tourists

7 June 2019, 16:21 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 16:27

Space tourists could soon be blasting off for an out of this world holiday.
Space tourists could soon be blasting off for an out of this world holiday. Picture: PA

US space agency NASA has said it will open the International Space Station up to tourists within the next few years.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has announced that it plans to open the ISS up to new commercial opportunities including space tourism from 2020.

Up to two short-duration private astronaut missions per year to the space station will be available through privately funded, dedicated commercial spaceflights, the agency said.

"NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before," chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in New York.

The space agency said private astronauts would be able to travel to the ISS for up to 30 days. The tourists would travel on US registered spacecraft.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

NASA opens International Space Station to 'private astronauts'

Theresa May formally resigns as Conservative leader to pave way for official leadership contest

Three dead after listeria outbreak linked to pre-packed sandwiches

Three dead after rescue boat overturns as Storm Miguel strikes off French coast

Columbine High School could be demolished to stop it inspiring massacre fanatics

The News Explained

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM
President Trump faces the press ahead of his UK trip

Trump UK Visit: What Is The US President's Schedule And How Long Is He Here?
Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart

Which Tory Candidates Are Prepared To Leave With No Deal?

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

Will There Be A General Election After Theresa May Resigned As Prime Minister?
Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full