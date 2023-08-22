Italian banker breaks off engagement from fiancée during speech at lavish engagement party

22 August 2023, 08:06

Massimo Segre, 64, dumped fiancee Cristina Seymandi, 47, during a speech at their engagement party
Massimo Segre, 64, dumped fiancee Cristina Seymandi, 47, during a speech at their engagement party. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A millionaire Italian banker has gone viral after accusing his bride of cheating during his speech at their lavish engagement party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Massimo Segre, 64, hosted the party at his Turin mansion to celebrate his upcoming wedding to Cristina Seymandi, 47.

But instead of the usual speech - he accused his future wife of cheating, to the shock of the guests.

He accused her of “loving another person… a notable lawyer, who she clearly cares about more than me.

“Don't think it pleases me to look like a cuckold in front of all of you,” he added to the now silent crowd.

“I’m ending [our] life together tonight. It’s a banal story of infidelity. I am so disappointed. I am heartbroken.”

Read more: Mason Greenwood's departure from Manchester United 'a relief', women's charity says

Read more: Keir Starmer says he 'wouldn't have been able to study law' if he were growing up under Rishi Sunak's government

Massimo described the accusations as "a banal story of infidelity"
Massimo described the accusations as "a banal story of infidelity". Picture: Social Media

Ms Seymandi is standing by his side during the entire speech. At the end he wishes her a happy life and walks off.

Ms Seymandi accused him in return of committing an act of “psychological violence” and said a valuable sapphire ring given to her by Segre’s mother to mark their engagement ‘mysteriously disappeared’ 15 days before the feast.

An adviser to Ms Seymandi told The Times: “Very probably she will be taking legal action.

“She has suffered very serious attacks on social media and threats from Italian citizens.”

Mr Segre’s lawyers said: “Professor Massimo categorically denies having published the video, let alone having allowed it to be filmed.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Eight people are trapped in the chairlift

Desperate race to save group of schoolchildren after chairlift stops mid-air in Pakistan

Thaksin Shinawatra with his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Ex-prime minister Thaksin enters Thai prison hours after returning from exile

Donald Trump is handing himself in on Thursday

Donald Trump to surrender to Georgia authorities on Thursday over election interference charges

Customers of Amazon Prime could soon be paying more

Amazon Prime members to face extra charge next month: Find out how you can avoid the new £1.99 fee

More than 1,500 artefacts are believed to be missing from the museum.

British Museum missing nearly 2,000 artefacts worth millions of pounds in ‘horrifying’ revelation

Biden

Joe Biden says US government will help Maui ‘for as long as it takes’

A nursing boss has denied ignoring doctors' warnings about Lucy Letby.

Nursing boss says claims she ignored warnings about Lucy Letby ‘simply not true’ and is ‘seeking legal advice’

Keir Starmer said he wouldn't have been able to study law under Rishi Sunak's government

Keir Starmer says he 'wouldn't have been able to study law' if he were growing up under Rishi Sunak's government

Election 2024 Debate Fox

Donald Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Canada Trudeau Cabinet Retreat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news

Japan Nuclear Fukushima

Japan could begin releasing Fukushima’s treated radioactive water on Thursday

Calls have been made for NHS managers to be forced to take part in the inquiry into Lucy Letby's murders

Calls for government to force NHS bosses to face questions at inquiry into baby-killer Lucy Letby's murders

Donald Trump

Woman arrested on charges of emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son

Biden

Biden arrives in Maui to comfort wildfire survivors and emergency workers

Exclusive
Olivia Pratt Korbel's killer did not attend his sentencing

Cowardly killers must be sentenced in person, says mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9 - after Lucy Letby hid in cells

Lucy Letby has been sentenced to life in prison

Lucy Letby's childhood friend maintains baby killer nurse is innocent and claims police scapegoated her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mason Greenwood's departure is a 'relief', Women's Aid said

Mason Greenwood's departure from Manchester United 'a relief', women's charity says

Election 2024 Abortion Candidates

Former president Donald Trump’s bond set at 200,000 dollars in Georgia case

Diggers sent to the site of the destroyed Crooked House pub have been thwarted by campaigners who wanted to stop bricks being taken away from the razed watering hole.

Crooked House campaigners block roads to site of fire to prevent diggers from clearing bricks away from destroyed pub
No charges will be brought in the renewed investigation into the Birmingham pub bombings

No charges in Birmingham pub bombings investigation as prosecutors say there's not enough evidence
Russia Moon Mission

Russian space agency chief blames decades of inactivity for Moon crash

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council

Tribute to 'bubbly, confident little girl' found dead at home in Woking, as police hunt father in Pakistan
Northern Research Group conference

UK and Iraq to increase co-operation on combating drug trafficking and terrorism

The bride reacted angrily to her friends' refusal to pay

Angry bride outraged by 'snake' friends after they refuse to pay £1,200 each to fund her dream wedding
Obit John Warnock

John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies aged 82

Canada Trudeau Cabinet Retreat

Justin Trudeau condemns Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life
Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit