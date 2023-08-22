Italian banker breaks off engagement from fiancée during speech at lavish engagement party

Massimo Segre, 64, dumped fiancee Cristina Seymandi, 47, during a speech at their engagement party. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A millionaire Italian banker has gone viral after accusing his bride of cheating during his speech at their lavish engagement party.

Massimo Segre, 64, hosted the party at his Turin mansion to celebrate his upcoming wedding to Cristina Seymandi, 47.

But instead of the usual speech - he accused his future wife of cheating, to the shock of the guests.

He accused her of “loving another person… a notable lawyer, who she clearly cares about more than me.

“Don't think it pleases me to look like a cuckold in front of all of you,” he added to the now silent crowd.

“I’m ending [our] life together tonight. It’s a banal story of infidelity. I am so disappointed. I am heartbroken.”

Massimo described the accusations as "a banal story of infidelity". Picture: Social Media

Ms Seymandi is standing by his side during the entire speech. At the end he wishes her a happy life and walks off.

Ms Seymandi accused him in return of committing an act of “psychological violence” and said a valuable sapphire ring given to her by Segre’s mother to mark their engagement ‘mysteriously disappeared’ 15 days before the feast.

An adviser to Ms Seymandi told The Times: “Very probably she will be taking legal action.

“She has suffered very serious attacks on social media and threats from Italian citizens.”

Mr Segre’s lawyers said: “Professor Massimo categorically denies having published the video, let alone having allowed it to be filmed.”