Former Italian cultural minister defends woman who simulated sex with beloved Florence statue

18 July 2024, 14:12

The original Bacchus by Giambologna sits in the Bargello museum in Florence
The original Bacchus by Giambologna sits in the Bargello museum in Florence. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A former Italian cultural minister has hit back at critics after a woman was slammed for simulating sex with an iconic statue in Florence, describing her act “as an amorous exaltation.”

The tourist, whose identity is unknown, is pictured climbing onto a replica of Giambologna's Bacchus before kissing the iconic statue.

As her friends watched on and took photos, the blonde woman grinds on the statue leading officials to demand a “zero tolerance” approach to such acts.

But, former minister and art critic Vittorio Sgarbi, who was sacked earlier this year over a conflict of interests, defended the scenes.

"It is a transfiguration: when art is truer than life,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“An amorous exaltation. No real man can compete with Cellini's Perseus. A drunk girl performs a critical act, not an erotic one."

It’s safe to say many Florentines disagree with Sgarbi’s opinion, with some even calling for the women to be arrested.

Locals slammed the woman and called for a "zero tolerance" approach to tourists
Locals slammed the woman and called for a "zero tolerance" approach to tourists. Picture: Welcome to Florence Instagram

“Florence is a city that does not make visitors respect it,” Patrizia Asproni from Confcultura, a cultural heritage organisation said.

“These continuous manifestations of rudeness and incivility occur because everyone feels entitled to do what they want with impunity,'

She called for a “zero tolerance approach” and demanded the city implement the “Singapore model.”

Meanwhile, police chief Antonella Ranaldi said: “Tourists are welcome, but there must be respect for our monuments, whether they are originals or copies.

“Also because I doubt that this lady, who has my blame, knows the difference.”

Some locals demanded the woman be sent to prison
Some locals demanded the woman be sent to prison. Picture: Welcome to Florence Instagram

Marco Passeri, a former councillor for Florence, added: “Are we sure we need this kind of tourists in Florence?”

The footage of the unnamed woman spread quickly across Italian social media threads, causing outrage.

One fuming person wrote: “We should force tourists to take a test on Florence before they can set foot in the city.”

"This is the result of years of attempts at turning Florence into Disneyland," said another.

While others demanded the woman be identified and sent to prison.

The statue featured in the footage is a replica of Giambologna's Bacchus, which was created in the 1560s and is kept at the Bargello Museum.

In 2006, a replica replaced it in its original location.

