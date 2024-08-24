Italian prosecutors 'not ruling out homicide' as heartbreaking new details revealed over sinking of Bayesian superyacht

24 August 2024, 09:56 | Updated: 24 August 2024, 11:12

Italian prosecutors 'not ruling out homicide' after seven die in sinking of Bayesian superyacht
Italian prosecutors 'not ruling out homicide' after seven die in sinking of Bayesian superyacht. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Emma Soteriou

Italian prosecutors are "not ruling out homicide" as they launch an investigation into the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht, which left seven dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, were among those recovered after the vessel sank near Porticello at around 5am local time on Monday.

Hannah was found alone in her own cabin 50 metres below the surface, rescue workers revealed during a press conference on Saturday.

Five others were found in a separate compartment: Hannah's father, Mike Lynch, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo.

Meanwhile, the body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was the chef on the boat, was recovered close to the ship on Monday.

Hannah and Mike Lynch
Hannah and Mike Lynch. Picture: Handout

Read more: 'Questions to be asked about the crew': Engineering expert tells LBC that fatal Bayesian yacht sinking is 'puzzling'

Read more: Manslaughter probe launched over Bayesian superyacht sinking as rescuers resume search for final missing person

Speaking in court on Saturday, Ambrogio Cartosio, public prosecutor of nearby town Termini Imerese, said that his office has opened an initial investigation into manslaughter.

He said that "behaviours that were not perfectly in order" may have been behind the number of deaths off the coast of Sicily at a news conference on Saturday.

But all lines of inquiry are being considered, he said.

Italian firefighter divers work at the site of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Divers searching the wreck of the superyacht Bayesian that sank off Sicily on Monday.
Italian firefighter divers work at the site of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Divers searching the wreck of the superyacht Bayesian that sank off Sicily on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Firefighter Bentivoglio Fiandra said the yacht had already sunk when they received the emergency call.

It was on its right-hand side with those who died having been "trying to hide in the cabins on the left-hand side" of the vessel.

"You may want to know where we recovered the bodies of the victims. I can tell you... that the ship sunk and was laid onto its right hand side at the bottom of the sea," he said. 

"It's quite clear that the people were trying to hide in the cabins on the left-hand side and we found the first five bodies in the first cabin on the left-hand side and the final body in the third cabin on the left-hand side.

"There were six cabins: three on the left-hand side and three on the right-hand side. We found them on the highest part of the ship going towards the surface."

Superyacht Recaldo Thomas
Superyacht Recaldo Thomas. Picture: Facebook

In response to the delay in authorities informing the public of the details of its rescue operation, Mr Cartosio said Italian civil codes prevented him from saying more.

He said he personally believed it created "notable obstacles" when it came to transparency with the public.

He said it quickly became apparent that it would be "impossible" to save those trapped on the yacht as it sank.

He said: "The Public Prosecutor's Office of Termini Imerese has registered a file with the state against unknown persons, hypothesising the crimes of negligent shipwreck and multiple negligent manslaughter."

"Generally a prosecutor is never satisfied to give this information at this stage, precisely because developments could change," Mr Cartosio added. 

"We cannot exclude anything at all but what, there has been a lot of media interest with regards to the people were involved.

"But at the same time I believe it is right to anticipate developments of this inquiry can be very variable."

This picture released by the Italian Firefighters on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, shows a firefighter cave diver as he prepares to reach the wrecked luxury superyacht Bayesian
This picture released by the Italian Firefighters on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, shows a firefighter cave diver as he prepares to reach the wrecked luxury superyacht Bayesian. Picture: Alamy

The main questions being raised are around how a yacht deemed "unsinkable" by its manufacturer managed to sink while nearby vessels were mostly unaffected.

Dr Jean-Baptiste Souppez, an engineering lecturer at Aston University, told LBC: "We're looking at vessels that are very safe, that are built to very strong and rigorous engineering standards. For the vessel of that side to find itself going down without any major structure of failure.

"The accounts of the divers are that the vessel is pretty much intact. So that's something that's very puzzling.

"We know that there was a report of very strong but very localised weather, so what we call a water spout, or essentially a mini tornado over the sea, and that could contribute to explaining why this vessel was affected when another vessel a couple of 100 metres away was not.

"But there's also questions being asked about the preparation of the vessel and the crew, with respect to the weather alerts that day."

Some 15 people survived the wreck. The group of survivors were picked up in a life raft by a nearby boat after firing a flare into the night sky.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their first child

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey announce birth of their first child

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch's campaign accuses Tory leadership rivals of 'paying for polls' after independent survey puts her infront

Kemi Badenoch's campaign accuses Tory leadership rivals of 'paying for polls' after independent survey puts her in front

Police cars sit at a cordon

Police search for knife attacker who killed three in German city of Solingen

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after mother and three children killed in Bradford house fire

A group of children on a train

Ukraine marks 33rd anniversary of independence as war against Russia rages

Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend

Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend

A line of men by a coffin draped in a cloth

Mourners in Pakistan attend funerals of 28 pilgrims killed in bus crash in Iran

Exclusive
Pet detective hails new law treating animals like' sentient beings'

UK pet detective hails new law making abduction of cats and dogs punishable by up to five years imprisonment

Mind the gap: HS2 trains too high for existing station platforms and will cost taxpayers £200m to fix

Mind the gap: HS2 trains too high for existing station platforms and 'will cost taxpayer £200m to fix'

Robert F Kennedy Jr suspended his independent campaign for US president and endorsed Donald Trump

Donald Trump vows to release JFK assassination documents after Robert F Kennedy Jr quits race and endorses him

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Manhunt for killer who left three dead and five injured in knife attack at German festival

Manhunt for killer who left three dead and five injured in knife attack at German festival

Emergency vehicles near the scene where people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in Solingen, western Germany

Three people killed in attack at festival in German city

Election 2024 Trump

Iranian hackers targeted WhatsApp accounts of Biden, Trump staffers

Police and ambulances near the scene where people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in Solingen, western Germany, the German dpa news agency reported

People killed and wounded in attack at a festival in Germany, report says

There were fatalities and injuries in an attack at the city's 650th anniversary celebrations.

Three people dead and four injured in Germany after festival knife attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr announces he is suspending his presidential campaign at a news conference in Phoenix, Arizona y

Robert F Kennedy Jr announces he is suspending US presidential bid

This image taken from a video released by Iranian state television shows the aftermath of a bus crash near Taft, Iran

Pakistan flies home bodies of 28 Shiite pilgrims killed in bus crash in Iran

Gunmen fire their weapons during the funeral of three Palestinians killed by an Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarem

US says ceasefire talks in Cairo have been constructive with ‘progress made’

Jermaine Jenas

Sacked Match of the Day presenter Jermaine Jenas ‘ashamed’ after ‘letting everybody down’ with 'inappropriate messages'
Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum

US Secret Service agents placed on leave after Trump assassination attempt

Robert F. Kennedy Delivers Remarks In Phoenix, Arizona

RFK Jr quits presidential race and endorses Donald Trump

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez attends a campaign event before the election in Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela will order opposition leader to give evidence after disputed election

Lily has caused controversy by returning her adopted dog

Lily Allen receives backlash for returning adopted dog to shelter after it ate passports

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr speaks to reporters at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, New York

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr to endorse Trump

An engineering expert has said the Bayesian superyacht tragedy is 'puzzling'

'Questions to be asked about the crew': Engineering expert tells LBC that fatal Bayesian yacht sinking is 'puzzling'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit