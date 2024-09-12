Italian special forces divers to comb sunken Bayesian superyacht for clues

Special forces divers will be searching the wreck of the Bayesian. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Italian navy special forces divers are combing the sunken superyacht Bayesian for clues as to why it sunk, claiming seven lives during a storm off the coast of Sicily.

The Italian Navy’s secretive Comsubin unit are coming the yacht for any electronic devices that might offer clues to why it sunk - as well as checking to see if any doors were left open on board.

A source close to the investigation told The Times: “The investigating magistrate has asked Comsubin to investigate so he can check statements made by the crew of the yacht.”

The yacht’s captain and two British crew members are under investigation after the boat sank on August 19.

The £30m vessel is now 50m down on the sea bed half a mile outside the fishing port of Porticello.

Rescue teams set off for the site of the Bayesian sailing shipwreck to recover the body of Hannah Lynch. Picture: Alamy

The victims’ bodies were recovered by divers from Italy’s fire fighting service.

Post-mortem examinations of victims of the Bayesian superyacht sinking showed drowning as the cause of death.

Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah were among those who died in the disaster

US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda were also among the dead.

The Coast Guard conducting monitoring activity at the site of the disaster. Picture: Alamy

The post-mortem examinations were carried out by coroners designated by Palermo prosecutors, who confirmed the results.

Prosecutors are investigating the captain and two crew members for possible responsibility in connection with the sinking.

The 56-metre (184ft) British-flagged luxury yacht sank during what appears to have been a sudden downburst, or localised powerful wind from a thunderstorm that spreads rapidly after hitting the surface.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch's wife, were rescued.

Prosecutors said raising the Bayesian and examining the yacht for evidence would provide key elements to the investigation.

No timeline has been determined.