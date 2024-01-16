Italian woman with dairy allergy is killed by tiramisu ‘made with milk’ after dining at fast food restaurant in Milan

Anna Bellisario died after eating what she thought was a vegan tiramisu. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Italian investigators have launched a manslaughter probe after a woman with a dairy allergy died after being served a tiramisu at a restaurant in Milan.

Anna Bellisario had been dining with her boyfriend at a fast food restaurant when she ordered the dessert.

She reportedly checked the label, and asked for further information about the product due to her extreme allergy to dairy.

She started to eat it after being given reassurances, but fell ill after the second spoonful.

She took medication but shortly afterwards lost consciousness and later died at San Raffaele hospital on February 5.

Two women who ran the pastry shop that supplied the restaurant are under investigation for manslaughter, according to newspaper Courier della Sera.

They had mixed up the invoice of vegan sweets with desserts containing milk, it is alleged.

Prosecutors say other tiramisu glasses from the same brand contained traces of milk protein.

Traces of egg were also found in the mayonnaise of the vegan sandwich Anna had as her main dish in the restaurant, it is reported.

The product, marketed as ‘Tiramisun’, was withdrawn from the market in early February.