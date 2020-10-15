Breaking News

Italy, San Marino and Vatican City removed from government travel corridor list

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Maddie Goodfellow

Italy, San Marino and Vatican City State have been removed from the Government's safe-travel list.

This means anyone returning to the UK from those countries after 4am on Sunday will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Crete has also been removed from the list of places with restrictions, meaning people arriving from the Greek island will no longer have to isolate.

More to follow...