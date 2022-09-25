Italy set to vote in far-right Giorgia Meloni as Prime Minister

25 September 2022, 19:03

Far-right candidate Georgia Meloni is set to become Italy's new Prime Minister
Far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy's new Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A far-right candidate is set to become the new Prime Minister of Italy, and the country's first female leader, with snap elections taking place on Sunday (September 25).

Giorgia Meloni, of the Brotherhood of Italy party, is favourite to emerge victorious in the race to replace Mario Draghi, a former banker, who resigned in July.

Ms Meloni has been criticised for her anti-abortion and LGBT rights positions, as well as for favouring a blockade of Libya to halt illegal immigration.

But a poll released two weeks ago suggested that her alliance of several right-wing parties, which is supported by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, would win the election.

It would cap a remarkable rise for the Brotherhood of Italy, which won just 4% of the votes in an election in 2019.

Voting opened on Sunday morning at 7am local time, and are due to close at 11pm (10pm UK time), at which point an exit poll will be released.

The final results will not be clear for several days, due to Italy's complicated voting system - a mixture of first past the post and proportional representation.

Giorgia Meloni seen speaking during the campaign...
Giorgia Meloni seen speaking during the campaign... Picture: Getty
Voters queuing for the general election for the new Parliament in Italy
Voters queuing for the general election for the new Parliament in Italy. Picture: Getty

The election was triggered by the resignation of centrist Mario Draghi, who has been Prime Minister since February 2021. Mr Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, resigned in July after losing support from part of his coalition over a dispute about the economy.

Ms Meloni's main rival is Enrico Letta, a former Prime Minister himself, and leader of the centre-left Democratic Party.

Italy has long been politically unstable: whoever succeeds Mr Draghi will lead the country's 68th government since 1946.

Mario Draghi
Mario Draghi. Picture: Alamy

Ms Meloni has been labelled a fascist by some commentators, a description she rejects, although she still uses the slogan 'God, fatherland and family.'

Some of Ms Meloni's positions are more mainstream for a European leader. She backs Western sanctions on Russia and is likely to want to keep receiving the tens of billions Italy is getting from the European Union to support its recovery from Covid-19.

