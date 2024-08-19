'I held her with all my strength': Brit mother reveals how she saved her baby as superyacht sank in tornado off Sicily

A sailboat believed to be carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather. Picture: Alamy/Social media/BAIA Santa Nicolicchia

By Emma Soteriou

A British mother who was rescued from a sinking superyacht off the coast in Sicily has revealed how she saved her baby daughter.

One person died and six are still missing after the yacht - believed to be carrying mostly Brits - was hit by a tornado near Palermo at around 5am on Monday.

So far, 15 people have been rescued by coast guards on patrol boats and firefighters, including a one-year-old baby.

The child's mother, Charlotte, said her daughter is now being treated in the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo.

Recounting how she protected her baby as the vessel sunk, Charlotte said: “I held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning.

“It was all dark. In the water I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others.”

Speaking to local news website la Repubblica, she added that her husband, James, had suffered minor injuries and was taken to Civico hospital in Palermo.

Charlotte said she had reassured her husband that their child was ok and the pair promised to hug each other again soon.

#Palermo, naufragio imbarcazione davanti alla costa di Porticello, 15 persone salvate, 7 segnalate come disperse: dall’alba #sommozzatori dei #vigilidelfuoco impegnati nelle ricerche. Relitto individuato a 50 metri di profondità, in arrivo sommozzatori speleo [#19agosto 10:00] pic.twitter.com/IJGP2aRRWB — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 19, 2024

Meanwhile, four Brits are understood to be among the seven missing from the yacht.

There were also citizens from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and two dual British and French nationals on board, local media reported.

The group are said to have been tourists on holiday, with the boat - named Bajesian - sailing under a British flag.

It had been moored in the port at Porticello and set sail on Sunday evening, the ANSA news agency said.

Fifteen people were rescued from the 49-metre sailboat. Picture: Facebook/BAIA Santa Nicolicchia

A man told the agency: "That boat was all lit up.

"At around 4.30 in the morning it was gone.

"A beautiful boat where there had been a party. A normal holiday spent happily at sea turned into a tragedy.

"The boat was not far from the port. It took very little to raise the anchor and head for the port.

"Evidently they were surprised by the storm that suddenly hit and they were unable to avoid sinking."

The vessel is able to accommodate 12 passengers and 10 crew members.

The cook is the only crew member missing.

Filippo Tripoli, the mayor of Bagheria in Sicily, said: "This morning, off the coast of Santa Flavia, a foreign boat sunk due to bad weather, 15 people recovered and seven missing.

"Already all the police forces and emergency services are operational and our Red Cross volunteers are present."

CCTV from Monday morning showed the fierce storm, including water spouts, that battered the area.

Umbrellas, plant pots, tables and chairs were sent flying in the strong winds.

The owners of local restaurant Baia Santa Nicolicchia said: "We have no memory of anything like this in our area."