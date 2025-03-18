'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise

18 March 2025, 23:17 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 23:54

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump has released 80,000 pages relating to the controversial assassination of former president John F. Kennedy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The assassination has been the subject of widespread conspiracy theories, and 95% of files on JFK’s assassination have already been revealed.

"It's a lot of stuff, and you'll make your own determination," Trump told reporters on Monday, saying 80,000 pages would be released.

He has previously also ordered the release of files on the assassination of the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and files on JFK’s brother, former New York senator and US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Sr.

The files have now been released to the public, according to Reuters.

Read more: NASA astronauts land on Earth in SpaceX capsule after spending nine unplanned months stranded in space

Read more: ‘It’s a crisis’ - Top Tesla investor calls for ‘divisive’ Elon Musk to step down as CEO as stocks keep plunging

Trump had attempted to release these files during his first stint in office but faced considerable pushback from security officials.

Lee Harvey Oswald has long been considered to former president’s killer and is believed to have acted alone.

However, many still believe some details are being withheld from the public and questions remain unanswered.

US President John F Kennedy in his motorcade route in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. Minutes later the President was assassinated as his car passed through Dealey Plaza.
US President John F Kennedy in his motorcade route in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. Minutes later the President was assassinated as his car passed through Dealey Plaza. Picture: Getty

In order to comply with Trump's directive, the U.S. Justice Department instructed lawyers who specialise in sensitive national-security documents to urgently review records from the assassination, according to a Monday evening email seen by Reuters.

A White House official said the documents are set to be released on Tuesday afternoon through the National Archives.

Trump signed an executive order in January, shortly after his inauguration, instructing federal agencies to release the documents.

Soon after the order was signed, the Federal Bureau of Investigation scrambled to find thousands of documents related to the assassination.

The order he signed promised to bring about a “full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.”

“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” the order states.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man rides a Lime rental bike across London Bridge from the City of London in the evening sun

First day of spring to be hottest of the year - as UK beats Barcelona and Athens this week to reach 21C

One major question is whether the prince admitted to taking drugs on the form, which he later admitted in his memoir, Spare.

Harry’s US visa records released with heavy redactions - but questions remain about drugs admission

A private lunar lander has captured the first high-definition sunset pictures from the Moon.

Lunar lander captures first high-definition picture of sunset on the moon

In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX capsule splashes down in the Gulf of Mexico, Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

NASA astronauts land on Earth in SpaceX capsule after spending nine unplanned months stranded in space

One of Tesla’s earliest investors has called for Elon Musk to step down as CEO, saying the ‘divisive’ billionaire has ‘destroyed the company’s reputation’.

‘It’s a crisis’ - Top Tesla investor calls for ‘divisive’ Elon Musk to step down as CEO as stocks keep plunging

Liz Kendall has told LBC that the welfare system ‘has to be reformed’ as the government faces a backlash from Labour MPs for their plans to shake up the benefits system.

‘Can’t duck the issue’ of UK’s soaring benefits bill, Liz Kendall tells LBC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza will continue in full force.

Netanyahu warns this is 'just the beginning' of 'full force' Gaza strikes after overnight attack kills 400

U.K. GCSE Exams

Teenagers could sit fewer GCSE exams amid concerns of overstress, Government review suggests

DigDat performs at Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021 in London, England.

Drill rapper DigDat guilty of attempted murder over drive-by shooting in which victim ‘lucky not to die’

Nicholas Prosper was caught on CCTV buying a gun in a car park

Moment killer smirks after buying shotgun in car park hours before he murdered family at home

Vladimir Putin laid out demands for a ceasefire in Ukraine following a landmark phone call.

'Don't negotiate without Ukraine', Zelenskyy says after Putin and Trump agree partial ceasefire in landmark phone call

Rebecca Burke

British tourist held in US immigration detention centre for three weeks due to visa mix-up returns to UK

Fresh images of the remote Antarctica base at the centre of an assault allegation have emerged after the crew begged for rescue.

Inside the Antarctic base at centre of assault mystery as crew plead for rescue

Netflix's new show Adolescence explore themes such as misogyny, online radicalisation and the influence of figures such as Andrew Tate

‘There will be more’: Ex-social worker warns of rise of misogyny-fuelled violence following release of Netflix’s Adolescence
"America", a fully-working solid gold toilet, created by artist Maurizio Cattelan at Blenheim Palace

The Great Drain Robbery: Gang guilty of stealing £4.8m gold toilet from Blenheim Palace

Trump and Putin have been locked in a call for over an hour

Trump-Putin talks ‘going well’ as world leaders locked in call on Ukraine war for over an hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene on the Strand in the aftermath of the crash

Witness tells of horror after 'panicked and frozen' van driver ploughed into pedestrians, killing woman in her 20s
Ellis Matthews, 32, is currently being held at a centre for mothers with children with her four-year-old son.

British expat who ‘lied’ about claiming benefits ‘goes on hunger strike’ in Thai prison

Paul Butler admitted the murder of Claire Chick

Man admits murdering university lecturer in street in Plymouth

The Stena Immaculate crew have been praised for their 'exceptional bravery'

Tanker owners release first picture of crew and hail their 'exceptional bravery’

Nicholas Prosper killed his family

Teenager who murdered family planned to massacre 30 school children to become UK's most notorious mass killer
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall making a statement on welfare reform in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 18, 2025.

Labour's battle on benefits begins as rebels say crackdown will cause 'immense suffering'

A woman in her 20s died at the scene, police said

LIVE: Woman in her 20s dies after ‘van hit three people’ near The Strand in central London

A woman in her 20s died in the crash

Woman killed after van hits three pedestrians in Strand in central London, as man arrested for drug driving
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election.

US ‘could recognise Crimea as Russian in peace deal’ as Trump to hold ceasefire talks with Putin
Paul Young and his wife Lorna had been on holiday in Santorini when the fall happened

Paul Young rushed into intensive care after horror fall on luxury Greek holiday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has paid tribute to John Hemingway

Prince William pays tribute to last surviving Battle of Britain pilot, after he died aged 105
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King and Queen set to meet Pope next month despite pontiff's ill health

Princess Kate enjoyed a Guinness as she joined soldiers in the cookhouse

Princess of Ales! Kate buys a round for the Irish Guards at St Patrick’s Day parade

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News