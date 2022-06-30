'It's my fault': Harrowing footage shows Logan Mwangi's killer mum lying to police

By Lauren Lewis

This is the moment Logan Mwangi's killer mum sobbed "it's my fault" as she pretended to police to have no idea what happened to her son after his murder.

Angharad Williamson, 31, was today sentenced to a minimum of 28 years' in prison the brutal murder of her son after his battered body was found dumped in a river in Bridgend, South Wales.

Logan's stepfather John Cole, 40, was told he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was detained for a minimum of 15 years after also being found guilty of the five-year-old's murder.

Harrowing footage filmed by South Wales Police and used during the trial shows Williamson wailing and grabbing her hair in apparent distress as officers arrive at the home after discovering Logan's body.

"Why am I not allowed to see my biological so? He is unconscious, why is he unconscious?", Williamson can be heard screaming as Cole tries to calm her down.

"All I'm getting is answers like this. Why is no-one telling me what is going on? He's my baby, what's going on?"

The trio were convicted of killing the little boy in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, in April, following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Both Williamson and the youth were convicted of a further charge of perverting the course of justice - an offence Cole had admitted before trial.

Picture: South Wales Police/Alamy

Picture: South Wales Police

Read more: Mum and stepdad of tragic Logan Mwangi, 5, jailed for life for boy’s murder

Separate video shows Williamson smoking outside a building with a police officer, telling him: "If he's unconscious, he needs me. He needs warm clothes, he needs Mum."

The officer can be heard responding: "He's got blankets, he's got blankets"

"I feel so useless. This is all my fault," says Williamson.

Logan, a previously "smiling, cheerful little boy", was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park on the morning of 31 July 2021.

Police found him partially submerged, wearing dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just 250 metres from his home.

The youngster had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and "catastrophic" internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

Separate footage used during the trial shows the 999 Williamson made after

Angharad Williamson (left) and John Cole (right) pictured in court sketches. Picture: Alamy

Passing sentence today, Mrs Justice Jefford said to Cole: "You carried out a ferocious attack on a small, defenceless child."

To Williamson, the judge said it was clear that her relationship with Logan had changed when Cole came into their lives in April 2019.

"Logan became superfluous, and in your eyes, he became a badly behaved and naughty child that no one described."

The concealment of Logan's body in the river, was described as "heartless", "calculated and orchestrated".

The judge described the injuries Logan had suffered and added: "Also the sort of injuries seen in abused children.

"Inflicting these injuries on a small, defenceless five-year-old is nothing short of horrific."

"It is impossible to imagine the terror a five-year-old would feel suffering those horrific injuries inflicted upon him by those regarded as his family with the compliance of his mother," she said.

