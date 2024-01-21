ITV Loose Women's Kaye Adams rushed to A&E after suffering 'traumatic' health scare 'minutes' before live show

By Christian Oliver

Loose Women and Strictly star Kaye Adams has revealed she was rushed to A&E after suffering a 'traumatic' health scare just 'minutes' before the live show on Friday.

Adams took to social media Sunday afternoon to reveal her "dramatic 48 hours" that led to her being "terrified" she had a tumour after completely losing hearing in her right ear.

"On Friday when I was doing Loose Women, minutes before we went in air, my right ear just went dead. I put my ear piece in, there was no sound I couldn't hear a thing," the veteran journalist and presenter explained.

"I was absolutely terrified, I thought, 'Oh my god, what has gone wrong?'," she revealed to her followers.

Adams said she managed to get through the programme and rushed home "panicking", still unable to hear anything in her right ear. The journalist said she looked up online what the issue could be, only becoming more concerned.

She managed to get to sleep Friday night but immediately rushed to A&E the next morning in Glasgow.

"Anita the nurse, thank you," she said, praising the medical professionals for being "absolutely amazing".

The 2022 Strictly Come Dancing Star explained she was then sent for an audiogram at a local Boots hearing centre.

Further horrifying her, Adams said she discovered the reason for her hearing loss was a large lump. Assuming it was a tumour, Kaye said she was relieved to discover it was only a ball of wax.

"I am embarrassed to say this because, honestly, my head was going to some terrible terrible tumour, I am very melodramatic," Kaye said.

"Paula pulled out the biggest bit of wax you have ever seen."

Adams was relieved when her hearing was restored after the giant wax clog was removed.

Writing on Instagram, Adams said: "I've had the most traumatic 48 hours. Here's where [sic] happened...

"And a big thank you to @bootsuk and @nhsggc - Anita and Paula you were truly incredible with this melodramatic 61-year-old woman!"

Commenters wished Adams well. One wrote: "I bet when you put your ear piece in it squashed all the wax up against your inner ear thus blocking all noise.

"Very scary I’m sure as I’ve suffered wax many times but never to the level of zero sound. Glad your [sic] sorted and all is well"

Another said: "These things are scary though!! I would be googling everything too."