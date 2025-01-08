'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

8 January 2025

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Meghan Markle has said she's been left "crying too many tears" in a heartbreaking social media post paying tribute to her beloved canine companion.

Paying an emotional tribute to "the little guy", the former royal gushed as she reminisced, revealing the passing of her beloved pet beagle, Guy.

Calling him "the best guy any girl could have asked for", Meghan wrote: "He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

Thanking 'supervet' Dr Noel Fitzpatrick in the post, she informed her followers the dog had suffered an accident shortly before moving to the UK.

She described how Harry, whom she refers to as 'H', "would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end" after the dog underwent surgery.

It's only the third post since the Duchess returned to social media under the Instagram handle Meghan, having deleted her social media accounts

Uploaded on Tuesday evening, the caption accompanying the video read: "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love."

The accompanying video included a montage of photos and footage of her canine companion, alongside previously unseen images of Harry, alongside her two children, Archie and Lilibet.

"They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for," her post continued.

"If you followed me on instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.

"He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic.

"Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end."

"I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so," Meghan added.

Paying an emotional tribute to "the little guy", the former royal gushed as she reminisced, revealing the passing of her beloved pet beagle, Guy. Picture: Instagram

"Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too," she continued.

"I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.

"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know ❤️‍🩹"

Signing the caption off with "Meghan", the post received a flurry of support from fans.

Her first video showed her running towards the water before drawing '2025' in the sand - a video thought to have been shot by Prince Harry.

The profile picture was also updated on Wednesday, going from a bunch flowers to a black-and-white picture of Meghan smiling.

It comes as Meghan used her platform to announce her brand new Netflix show to the world, which is set to launch on January 15.

