Jack Grealish breaks his silence on 'traumatic' home burglary as footballer's mansion targeted in £1m gems raid

31 December 2023, 21:37

Jack said the raid left his family members 'terrified'
Jack said the raid left his family members 'terrified'. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Jack Grealish has broken his silence after his Cheshire mansion was raided by thieves who took £1m worth of jewellery while his family were inside.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The footballer, 28, said the break-in was ‘traumatic’ and had left his loved ones terrified.

His fiancee Sasha Attwood, 28, was watching Jack play at the time. She hit a panic button when burglars struck.

10 people - including Sasha, Jack’s parents, two sisters and brother were at the property at the time.

He posted today: “I can’t begin to explain how devastated I am over the burglary that took place at my home a few days ago. My family mean the world to me and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety. This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt.

“I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest the best year of my life in football now doesn’t feel like something I can celebrate.

“The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to peoples lives. I hope they are found and brought to justice so no other family has to go through what we have.

“I appreciate the messages from everyone and the support from my friends, teammates and the club. 

“On a more positive note, I’d like to thank everyone for their support throughout this past year, I wish you and your family a happy 2024”

His family were forced to take cover inside the mansion during the raid amid fears of a hostage situation. Neighbours were told to lock their doors and stay at home.

The offenders managed to make off with jewellery worth an estimated £1 million.

“When the dogs went mad, and they could hear people creeping about, they pressed the security panic alarm,” a source told The Sun.

Pep Guardiola has reminded players of the importance of personal security after the burglary.

The Manchester City manager has even suggested cutting back on social media use as part of any precautions.

Thieves broke into Grealish's Cheshire mansion while he was playing in the treble-winners' victory at Everton on Wednesday.

Some members of Grealish's family and his fiancee Sasha Attwood were at the property at the time when they heard a disturbance and raised the alarm.

Nobody was harmed but it has been reported the raiders got away with jewellery and watches worth £1million.

The incident is the latest in a series of robberies affecting wealthy footballers in recent years.

Former City defender Joao Cancelo was attacked during a burglary at his home in December 2022 while other players targeted include Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria.

Guardiola said: "They have security but unfortunately it's happened. It's happened many times.

"United players as well. I don't know much about London but it's happened (there), and not just in the UK - I know in Catalonia, where my family lives, many things happen.

"Today you have to be careful, definitely. Not much on social media - the less they know what you are doing the better. People are waiting (to see) where you are, what you are doing.

"Unfortunately it's happened with Joao, which was so scary because the family was attacked.

"Jewellery, money, whatever - it's tough - and the family being there is difficult to process. It's tough for Jack, as it was with Joao before."

It remains to be seen if Grealish will be in the right state of mind to play for City against bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Guardiola said: "He didn't train on Thursday, he was with the family. We are going to see how he feels."

