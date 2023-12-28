Jack Grealish's family 'feared they were being held hostage' as robbers 'launched £1m raid on footballer's mansion'

28 December 2023, 22:34

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Jack Grealish's family feared they would be held hostage after robbers raided the Manchester City star's Cheshire home.

Football star Grealish, 28, lost £1 million in watches and jewellery in the burglary on Wednesday night.

His family, including fiancée Sasha Atwood, his parents, grandparents, two sisters and brother, were downstairs in the house watching his side take on Everton in the Premier League.

They heard noises upstairs, and dogs barking loudly at the intruders, the Sun reported.

Police rushed to the scene, in fear that the family could be taken hostage, and a helicopter was also sent.

It came as Grealish was helping Manchester City beat Everton on Wednesday night
It came as Grealish was helping Manchester City beat Everton on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty

Grealish came back home after the match to comfort his family and was seen on Thursday checking the grounds of the house, which he only moved into shortly before Christmas.

A source told the paper: “The family are really shaken. The gang took a lot of watches and jewellery.

"They executed their raid when Manchester City were playing live on TV and all his family had gathered downstairs to cheer him on.

“No one was injured but there was a lot of panic. Everyone was terrified as they were all so vulnerable.

“It's an enormous property, so it is understandable why no one heard anything at first.

“It was also the first time the family had visited so they were unfamiliar with the property.

“When the dogs went mad, and they could hear people creeping about, they pressed the security panic alarm.

Grealish is a key player for City and England
Grealish is a key player for City and England. Picture: Getty

“An emergency unit responded immediately, with multiple police cars and a chopper deployed. ­Initially, they feared they could be facing a hostage situation or worse.”

Cheshire Police said: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday December 27 police were called to reports of a burglary.

"The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

"Officers supported by police dogs and National Police Air Service were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area but there was no trace of the suspects.

