'Our beautiful boy': Family's tribute to rugby player who died after scoring try

14 February 2022, 10:01 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 10:20

Jack Jeffery, 27, died after suffering an injury on the pitch.
Jack Jeffery, 27, died after suffering an injury on the pitch. Picture: Facebook/Glenn Jeffery

By Sophie Barnett

A rugby player who died after being injured in a match has been described as "the most kind hearted, generous and beautiful son" by his heartbroken family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Jeffery died in hospital on Sunday after he suffered serious injuries while scoring a try for Evesham Rugby Club, in a match against Berkswell & Balsall.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital but tragically died from his injuries, the club confirmed.

His father Glenn Jeffery said he passed away "doing the thing that he loved most, playing rugby".

Writing on Facebook, he said: "It is with great sadness that I need to let you know we lost our beloved son Jack yesterday.

"Jack passed away doing the thing that he loved the most, playing rugby.

"Jack was the most kind hearted, generous and beautiful son who enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky to know and have met him. He will be so missed by his family and friends.

"RIP our beautiful boy xx"

Read more: Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Read more: 'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia

Evesham Rugby Club's chairman, David Summerfield, confirmed Jack's death on Facebook, expressing the club's "immeasurable sadness".

"Jack was adding another try to his phenomenal record and during the act and subsequent challenge of scoring he was injured," Mr Summerfield wrote.

"He was taken to Walgrave Hospital where he tragically lost his fight."

He added: "A more committed, loyal ‘Clubman’ is hard to find. He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities.

"He served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash was.

"As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and goodwill from the rugby community. Jack was calm, respected and highly thought of.

"Our club and community have lost such a bright light."

Read more: 'Danger to life' 90mph wind set to batter Britain as UK braces for 'Storm Dudley'

The rugby club was closed on Sunday, and flew at half-mast out of respect for Jack.

The Rugby Football Union expressed its "heartfelt sympathies" to Jack Jeffery's family, writing on Twitter: "The thoughts of everyone in the game are with @EveshamRFC, their players, members and the wider rugby community."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Metropolitan Police Federation has said it has no faith in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the "public ousting" of Cressida Dick.

Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in Sadiq Khan after 'public ousting' of Cressida Dick

Boris Johnson is expected to travel to Europe later this week

PM urges Putin to step back from 'edge of precipice' amid 'dangerous' Ukraine situation

Breaking
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for Covid

Camilla has Covid: Duchess tests positive days after Charles as doctors monitor the Queen

Storm Dudley will be followed by Storm Eunice this week

Storm Dudley: UK braced for 90mph winds and snow as Met Office issues further warnings

Nigel and Sally Rowe

Parents told son, 6, could be 'transphobic' after he was 'confused by boy wearing a dress'

Breaking
The price of petrol has soared, adding to the financial burden of millions of people

Cost of living crisis: Now petrol prices soar to record high at over 148p a litre

Robert Gay was found dead after a night out with colleagues

British Airways crew member found dead in Johannesburg street

Sadiq Khan has announced the biggest increase in London Tube and bus fare prices in a decade.

Biggest London Tube and bus fare hike in a decade announced by Sadiq Khan

Exclusive
Russian invasion of Ukraine 'insane' and would meet 'strong resistance', diplomat warns

'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia

Paul Robson escaped from prison on Sunday

'Extremely dangerous' rapist who attacks women and children flees open prison

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Caroline Flack took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020

Watchdog orders Met to reinvestigate Caroline Flack prosecution after complaint from mum

Rotherham Hospital, where the patient sadly died.

Murder probe after man dies following fight between patients at Rotherham hospital

15-year-old Kamila Valieva has been allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics despite a positive drugs test

Russian Kamila Valieva, 15, cleared to skate in Winter Olympics despite failed drugs test

Online threats have been directed against Sir Keir Starmer after Boris Johnson's 'Savile slur'

Death threats against Keir Starmer after Jimmy Savile slur probed by police

Andrew Turner has been suspended over claims he flashed his neigbours

RAF deputy suspended after angry neighbours spot him naked in garden

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian tanks roll on the field during military drills in Leningrad region (AP)

Spring thaw unlikely to be a factor in any Russian invasion of Ukraine, experts say
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz boards a government plane (kay Nietfeld/AP)

Where do diplomatic efforts to resolve Ukrainian impasse stand?
A woman aims a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine’s National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Why is Ukraine the pawn in Cold War style stand-off between West and Moscow?
Virus Outbreak Canada Protests

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Olaf Scholz

German leader in Ukraine for talks as fears of Russian invasion grow
A protester

New Zealand’s prime minister signals harsher stance on vaccine protest
Pakistan Blasphemy

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

A restaurant in Weiden

One dead, eight in hospital after drinking spiked champagne in Bavarian bar
Carmen Herrera

Cuban-born abstract artist Carmen Herrera dies aged 106

A vehicle parked outside Brussels

Police filter Brussels traffic to dilute trucker protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers
Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims
Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse

Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse
'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War coalition co-founder on Ukraine

'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War Coalition co-founder on Ukraine
Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares
Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'

Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

'Black history belongs us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps

'Black history belongs to us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps
David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him

David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him
Iain Dale invites Kurt Zouma to LBC phone-in amid cat kicking scandal

Iain Dale invites Kurt Zouma to LBC phone-in amid cat kicking scandal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police