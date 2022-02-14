'Our beautiful boy': Family's tribute to rugby player who died after scoring try

Jack Jeffery, 27, died after suffering an injury on the pitch. Picture: Facebook/Glenn Jeffery

By Sophie Barnett

A rugby player who died after being injured in a match has been described as "the most kind hearted, generous and beautiful son" by his heartbroken family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Jeffery died in hospital on Sunday after he suffered serious injuries while scoring a try for Evesham Rugby Club, in a match against Berkswell & Balsall.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital but tragically died from his injuries, the club confirmed.

His father Glenn Jeffery said he passed away "doing the thing that he loved most, playing rugby".

Writing on Facebook, he said: "It is with great sadness that I need to let you know we lost our beloved son Jack yesterday.

"Jack passed away doing the thing that he loved the most, playing rugby.

"Jack was the most kind hearted, generous and beautiful son who enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky to know and have met him. He will be so missed by his family and friends.

"RIP our beautiful boy xx"

Read more: Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Read more: 'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia

Evesham Rugby Club's chairman, David Summerfield, confirmed Jack's death on Facebook, expressing the club's "immeasurable sadness".

"Jack was adding another try to his phenomenal record and during the act and subsequent challenge of scoring he was injured," Mr Summerfield wrote.

"He was taken to Walgrave Hospital where he tragically lost his fight."

He added: "A more committed, loyal ‘Clubman’ is hard to find. He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities.

"He served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash was.

"As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and goodwill from the rugby community. Jack was calm, respected and highly thought of.

"Our club and community have lost such a bright light."

Read more: 'Danger to life' 90mph wind set to batter Britain as UK braces for 'Storm Dudley'

The rugby club was closed on Sunday, and flew at half-mast out of respect for Jack.

The Rugby Football Union expressed its "heartfelt sympathies" to Jack Jeffery's family, writing on Twitter: "The thoughts of everyone in the game are with @EveshamRFC, their players, members and the wider rugby community."