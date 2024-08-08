Jack Karlson, star of ‘succulent Chinese meal’ meme, dies aged 82

8 August 2024, 15:35

Karlson was arrested for credit card fraud
Karlson was arrested for credit card fraud. Picture: YouTube

By Henry Moore

Jack Karlson, who was filmed being arrested for “enjoying a succulent Chinese meal” has died aged 82.

In what is perhaps Australia’s most famous internet meme, Karlson shot to fame 15 years ago after footage of his 1991 arrest at a Brisbane Chinese restaurant surfaced online.

In a statement, Karlson’s family wrote: “He walked a full and colourful path and despite the troubles thrown at him, he lived by his motto – to keep on laughing.

Channel Seven journalist Chris Reason, who reported on Karlson’s arrest at the time, paid tribute to the beloved figure.

He wrote: “Mr Democracy Manifest has died.

“The cultural icon, whose arrest inspired a thousand t-shirts and millions of downloads, had advanced cancer.

Democracy Manifest

“His immortal words will echo thru generations: “What is the charge..eating a meal, a succulent Chinese meal?!!” Vale Jack Karlson.”

His niece Kim Edwards confirmed Karlson had spent the last three weeks of his life in hospital after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

She said: “ He asked us many times to sneak in his pipe.

“As a final send off, we gave uncle a last taste of red wine through his drip just before it was removed,” she said.

“What is the charge? Eating a meal?” Karlson, who was reportedly a serial prison escaper, is seen shouting in the iconic video.

“A succulent Chinese meal? I’m under what? Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest!”

Karlson had been suffering from prostate cancer
Karlson had been suffering from prostate cancer. Picture: GoFundMe

As he is pulled into the police car, he says: “See that chap over…. get your hand off my penis! This is the bloke who got me on the penis, people.”

Karlson was accused of using a stolen credit card to buy the meal, but he has maintained this was a case of mistaken identity.

Speaking in 2021, Karlson opened up about the arrest and becoming an internet darling.

“We’re supposed to be living in a democracy, and here they are dragging me out of a restaurant, halfway through a succulent Chinese meal. Well I thought, ‘Gentleman, this is democracy manifest,’” he told Australian outlet 7News.

“I thought, ‘well here’s an opportunity to prove my innocence. Because they’ve dragged me out, thinking I was some sort of international gangster, when I knew that I wasn’t.

“So here’s a chance, for the camera, for the people of Australia, to let democracy manifest itself gloriously, and that’s why I carried on like that. Of course, I had been somewhat influenced by the juice of the great grape.”

