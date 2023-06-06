Jack Whitehall admits he ‘became first person’ to have Nando’s Black Card confiscated as he 'abused offer' with mates

Jack Whitehall admits he had his coveted Nando's card taken off him. Picture: Manchester's Finest/Youtube

By Jenny Medlicott

The comedian admitted to ‘abusing’ his Nando’s Black Card as he said he was sharing free meals with his pals at uni on the daily.

Jack Whitehall, 34, has shared he was the first person ever to have his Nando’s Black Card revoked, as he admitted his long-time love of the Portuguese chain came back to bite him.

Speaking to Matt White, the host of Manchester's Finest YouTube channel, Whitehall confessed he went to the Nando's in Fallowfield “every day for six months”.

The damage was done by Jack’s liberal use of the card among his friends on a regular and long-term basis.

“You could get four complimentary meals on it, so I'd take all my mates... daily.

“And then I became the first person that they took the Nando's black card back off because I'd abused it.”

The card, made only for a select few, was later taken off the comedian as the chain said his use of the card “wasn’t within the spirit of the offer”.

Jack Whitehall on his Nando's Black Card getting revoked! | mEats

Ed Sheeran is among the limited few to have known access to the coveted card, as the Shape of You singer has made his love of the Portuguese restaurant publicly known.

The singer has gone to extreme lengths to keep his ownership of the card, even penning an anthem named the ‘Nando’s Skank’.

Beyonce has also been known to splash her cash at the franchise, as one of her crew members shared a receipt of a recent order she made to feed all of her crew on tour.

The bill totalled almost £2,000 in a local chain, ordering over 100 chicken burgers, 90 pittas and nine chicken thighs.

Nando’s offers the High Five Card to a select few, providing recipients of the card with access to an unlimited amount of free meals for one year at a time.

“As a valued friend of Nando's, the person named on this card is entitled to one starter, one combo meal, one dessert and one soft drink - along with up to four friends. Sorry no free alcoholic drinks,” the description reads.

“We can tell you for certain is that no-one who's requested a card, no matter how politely, has ever received one.

"Asking for one is simply the biggest taboo - a definite no no.”