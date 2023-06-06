Jack Whitehall admits he ‘became first person’ to have Nando’s Black Card confiscated as he 'abused offer' with mates

6 June 2023, 19:49 | Updated: 6 June 2023, 19:53

Jack Whitehall admits he had his coveted Nando's card taken off him.
Jack Whitehall admits he had his coveted Nando's card taken off him. Picture: Manchester's Finest/Youtube

By Jenny Medlicott

The comedian admitted to ‘abusing’ his Nando’s Black Card as he said he was sharing free meals with his pals at uni on the daily.

Jack Whitehall, 34, has shared he was the first person ever to have his Nando’s Black Card revoked, as he admitted his long-time love of the Portuguese chain came back to bite him.

Speaking to Matt White, the host of Manchester's Finest YouTube channel, Whitehall confessed he went to the Nando's in Fallowfield “every day for six months”.

The damage was done by Jack’s liberal use of the card among his friends on a regular and long-term basis.

“You could get four complimentary meals on it, so I'd take all my mates... daily.

“And then I became the first person that they took the Nando's black card back off because I'd abused it.”

The card, made only for a select few, was later taken off the comedian as the chain said his use of the card “wasn’t within the spirit of the offer”.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Jack Whitehall on his Nando's Black Card getting revoked! | mEats

Read more: 'Ducking hell' to disappear from Apple autocorrect bringing joy to millions who have never ever tried to type it

Read more: Arnold Schwarzenegger apologises for groping women 20 years after dismissing allegations as 'made-up'

Ed Sheeran is among the limited few to have known access to the coveted card, as the Shape of You singer has made his love of the Portuguese restaurant publicly known.

The singer has gone to extreme lengths to keep his ownership of the card, even penning an anthem named the ‘Nando’s Skank’.

Beyonce has also been known to splash her cash at the franchise, as one of her crew members shared a receipt of a recent order she made to feed all of her crew on tour.

The bill totalled almost £2,000 in a local chain, ordering over 100 chicken burgers, 90 pittas and nine chicken thighs.

Nando’s offers the High Five Card to a select few, providing recipients of the card with access to an unlimited amount of free meals for one year at a time.

“As a valued friend of Nando's, the person named on this card is entitled to one starter, one combo meal, one dessert and one soft drink - along with up to four friends. Sorry no free alcoholic drinks,” the description reads.

“We can tell you for certain is that no-one who's requested a card, no matter how politely, has ever received one.

"Asking for one is simply the biggest taboo - a definite no no.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chris Christie

Ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie launches 2024 Republican presidential bid

Freya Carley drowned off the coast of North Yorkshire

Family of 'treasured' girl who died in the sea in North Yorkshire pay tribute to 'beautiful daughter' named for first time
Rain Newton-Smith has vowed to repay members' support in the CBI

CBI pledges to 'repay faith' after surviving members' confidence vote following sexual abuse claims

Water runs through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam in Kakhovka, Ukraine

Collapse of major dam in Ukraine sparks emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame

Prince Harry admitted in High Court that his memoir contradicts his testimony.

Harry admits bombshell memoir Spare contradicts legal claims during gruelling testimony in High Court hacking trial

US veteran Jake Larson poses with a woman for a photograph during a gathering in preparation for the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, France

US Second World War veteran and TikTok star ‘Papa Jake’ attends D-Day events

Sadiq Khan did not back Cllr Rodwell's idea

Sadiq Khan opposes Labour council leader's threat to evict tenants if families don't report knife crime

Demonstrators march holding a placard reading 'No!' in Paris, France

Protests in France as unions make last-ditch bid to resist higher retirement age

Hina Bashir was found dead in a suitcase

Student 'suffocated with face mask' and 'dumped in a suitcase' by 'obsessed killer who followed her to the UK'

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr appears in court in New York in 2020

Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr settles rape claim civil case

A criminal probe has been launched over the motorcade death

Criminal investigation launched after woman, 81, hit and killed by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's police motorcade

About time: the strange misspelling of a common expletive is being removed from Apple's autocorrect

'Ducking hell' to disappear from Apple autocorrect bringing joy to millions who have never ever tried to type it

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court

Softly-spoken Harry visibly 'warmed up' as he unleashed his 'bombshell evidence,' says LBC reporter

The house is finally close to a sale

Luxury £10 million property on 'saddest ever' Grand Designs episode close to sale after 'lighthouse' cost owner his marriage
Arnold Schwarzenegger faced allegations he had groped and humiliated women in 2003

Arnold Schwarzenegger apologises for groping women 20 years after dismissing allegations as 'made-up'

Harry told the court tabloid rumours that his biological father was James Hewitt were an attempt at ousting him from the Royal Family

Prince Harry claims tabloid rumours about his biological father were ‘plan to oust him from royal family’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Sheen said the title of Prince of Wales should be held by a Welsh person

Michael Sheen says Prince of Wales title should be held by Welsh person, and non-Welsh actors shouldn't play Welsh roles
Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto in New York in 1981

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, dies aged 83

Covid Inquiry Chair Baroness Hallett (L) has said she calls the shots

'I decide what is relevant', Covid inquiry chairwoman insists amid Boris Johnson WhatsApp row
The climber thanked his partners and sponsors before later mentioning Gelje in Instagram posts

Everest climber sparks fury after Sherpa saves him at 27,000ft but he thanks sponsors and partners instead
Astrud Gilberto has died at the age of 83

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, dies aged 83

Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, after summiting Annapurna in Kathmandu, Nepal

Climber sets new goal to scale 14 tallest peaks within three months

Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia visit Strangnas

Swedish royal family marks Sweden’s 500 years as independent country

All boat operations have been suspended following the children's deaths

All Bournemouth pier boat operations suspended after teens drowned when 'forced out to sea by pleasure boat riptide'
A farmer tills his land under power lines near central China’s Henan province

Billions ‘use polluting fuel to cook’ and millions ‘have no electricity’

Police are searching the river in connection with Malgorzaty Wnuczek's disappearance

Police search Leicester river in connection with missing woman who vanished 17 years ago as man, 39, arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew Marr spoke out about Prince Harry's hacking case

Andrew Marr: Harry is a wounded man who's turned into an insurgent crusader calling for reform with a radical edge
James O'Brien

'Who are you going to trust?': James O'Brien questions UK newspapers amid Prince Harry phone hacking trial
Prince Harry is giving evidence in the High Court as part of his phone hacking case against the Daily Mirror publisher

From James Hewitt to Paul Burrell: Five key claims from Prince Harry's explosive phone hacking witness statement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke out about AI

Marr: Artificial intelligence is a clever monkey that we need to be worried about

Shelagh Fogarty calls for an end to press "brutality"

Amid Prince Harry trial, Shelagh Fogarty calls for press 'brutality' to come to an end

Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and Dale Vince

Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor
Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Will Guyatt shares his reaction to the new Apple product.

Only can Apple make you believe in a £3000+ Headset, Will Guyatt writes

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’
Andrew Marr said there is an energy revolution coming

The new energy revolution is coming - whether you like it or not, says Andrew Marr

James O'Brien

Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit