Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Cabinet to start 'rapid return' of civil servants to offices

19 April 2022, 10:19

Mr Rees-Mogg wants a 'rapid' return of civil servants to offices
Mr Rees-Mogg wants a 'rapid' return of civil servants to offices. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Ministers are being told to order civil servants to return to the office, with up to three quarters of staff still working from home.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told LBC this morning: "I support the work Jacob Rees-Mogg is doing to see more people back in the office, I think it is a good thing."

Up to three quarters of staff are still working from home, according to The Telegraph.

The newspaper said that Jacob Rees-Mogg, the minister for Government efficiency, has written to all secretaries of state saying they must send a "clear message" to civil servants to bring about a "rapid return" to face-to-face work.

He has also sent ministers a league table showing how many staff in each Government department were attending the office on an average day in the week staring April 4, it said.

In his letter, Mr Rees-Mogg reportedly wrote: "Now that we are learning to live with Covid and have lifted all legal restrictions in England, we must continue to accelerate the return of civil servants to office buildings to realise the benefits of face-to-face, collaborative working and the wider benefits for the economy.

To deliver this, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, and I, urge you to issue a clear message to civil servants in your department to ensure a rapid return to the office.

"[This] is subject to existing legal obligations, including but not limited to, equality and discrimination considerations and statutory rights to request flexible working arrangements."

A Whitehall audit revealed roughly 80% of Government departments were operating with less than half of all desks in use, while 36% were running at two thirds of normal levels.

Prior to the Covid crisis, average staff occupancy across the estate stood at around 80%, it said.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, was quoted as claiming Mr Rees-Mogg is less interested in "productivity or delivery" than spending time "counting civil servants in and out of buildings".

A Government spokesperson said: "Ministers have been clear that departments should make maximum use of office space and progress is being monitored."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been branded "dysfunctional and useless" by a Government call handler

Govt Homes for Ukraine helpline giving 'false information' as 'pattern' emerges over 'lost visas'
Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the Queen last week

Prince Harry speaks for first time about secret meeting with Queen

Amir Khan had his £72,000 watch stolen at gunpoint

Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London

Grant Shapps announced the fail fares in a bizarre video posted to YouTube

'Rail sale' brings cut price train tickets from today but critics say it’s a 'gimmick'

Boris Johnson is expected to apologise to MPs today

Boris Johnson expected to make ‘full throated’ Partygate apology to MPs

Rachel Johnson has defended the PM over Partygate

'Someone's got to stick up for him': Rachel Johnson defends Boris over Partygate scandal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Russia has refocused on the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Battle for Donbas begins: Zelenskyy warns of major offensive in eastern Ukraine

Priti Patel has hit back at the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Priti Patel hits back at Archbishop of Canterbury over Rwanda migrant plan

The footballer announced the news online

'You are our angel': Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartbreaking tribute after death of baby

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting police with a knife in Westminster.

Man, 29, charged after MoD police 'confronted with knife'

Holidaymakers are facing chaos as they try to return from their getaways

Holidaymakers face travel 'nightmare' as millions return from Easter getaways

Nicola Sturgeon won't face police sanctions for not wearing a mask.

Nicola Sturgeon won't face police action after mask 'error'

Police are hunting for this tipper truck

London: Officer injured as tipper truck rammed into police car during routine stop

Both Brits were shown on Russian TV

Brits captured in Mariupol's last stand ask to be swapped for politician on Russian TV

The image of the Moskva was published to social media

Dramatic image of burning Russian warship Moskva before it sank emerges

Riots broke out across Sweden

Koran burnings in Sweden spark riots and police fire warning shots as vehicles torched

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an air strike hit a tyre shop in Lviv, Ukraine

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

Television personalities Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian

Prospective jurors tell Kardashians to their faces what they think of them
Heart-shaped balloons drift under the seats of the Orlando FreeFall ride at the Icon Park in Orlando during a vigil

Sensors were adjusted on ride where Tyre Sampson, 14, fell to death
Marqel Cockrell appears at an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas

Shoe store co-owner ‘hit nine-year-old girl while shooting at shoplifters’
Joe and Jill Biden at the Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for first time since start of pandemic
Airport travellers

Federal judge ends requirement for face masks on flights in the United States
Riots in Sweden

Riots in Sweden linked to criminal gangs who target police, say authorities
Destruction in Lviv

Russia continues missile attacks on Lviv as build-up for attack in east goes on
Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds
A chemical plant in Germany

German industry and unions oppose EU ban on natural gas from Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari
Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller
David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim
'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal
'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police