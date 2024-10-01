Eight people killed and seven wounded in terror attack in Israel, authorities say

Emergency services in the aftermath of the attack. Picture: Magen David Adom

By Kit Heren

Eight people have been killed and at least seven wounded in a shooting terror attack in Jaffa, in central Israel, authorities say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least four people were reported critically wounded, Israel's MDA ambulance service said.

Israeli police said in a statement that the two shooters had been "neutralised" and the situation was "under control". The families of the victims had been notified.

A police spokesperson unit there has said the initial suspicion of motive is terror.

The attack took place close to a light railway station between Tel Aviv and Jaffa, which border each other.

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at the light rail station and opening fire.

The MDA said it received a report at 7.01 p.m. (16:01 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

It said medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening, with people across the country urged to seek shelter.

Sirens have been going off in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, according to reports, as footage has shown missiles raining down in the night sky.

Mmore than 100 missiles have been launched into Israel from Iran with sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

People take cover behind vehicles under a bridge along the side of a highway in Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched "tens of missiles" towards Israel, Reuters reported.

It has reportedly said in a statement it targeted Israel in response to the killings of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and top Iranian general Abbas Nilforushann.

It also threatened that Israel will be "targeted" again if Israel retaliates.

Israeli media reports that more than 100 missiles were launched at the country as a whole.

It comes as Israel wages war with Hamas in Gaza to the south, and Hezbollah in Lebanon to the north.

Israel claim its attacks on Lebanon are targeting areas used by Hezbollah militants who've fired at Israel over the last year.

Hezbollah, which translates to "The Party of God", has had its militants trained by Iran and is regarded as an Iranian proxy, while also occupying positions in the Lebanese government.

More follows.