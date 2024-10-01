Eight people killed and seven wounded in terror attack in Israel, authorities say

1 October 2024, 17:31 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 18:38

Emergency services in the aftermath of the attack
Emergency services in the aftermath of the attack. Picture: Magen David Adom

By Kit Heren

Eight people have been killed and at least seven wounded in a shooting terror attack in Jaffa, in central Israel, authorities say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least four people were reported critically wounded, Israel's MDA ambulance service said.

Israeli police said in a statement that the two shooters had been "neutralised" and the situation was "under control". The families of the victims had been notified.

A police spokesperson unit there has said the initial suspicion of motive is terror.

The attack took place close to a light railway station between Tel Aviv and Jaffa, which border each other.

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at the light rail station and opening fire.

The MDA said it received a report at 7.01 p.m. (16:01 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

It said medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening, with people across the country urged to seek shelter.

Sirens have been going off in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, according to reports, as footage has shown missiles raining down in the night sky.

Mmore than 100 missiles have been launched into Israel from Iran with sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem
Mmore than 100 missiles have been launched into Israel from Iran with sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Picture: Getty
People take cover behind vehicles under a bridge along the side of a highway in Tel Aviv
People take cover behind vehicles under a bridge along the side of a highway in Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched "tens of missiles" towards Israel, Reuters reported.

It has reportedly said in a statement it targeted Israel in response to the killings of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and top Iranian general Abbas Nilforushann.

It also threatened that Israel will be "targeted" again if Israel retaliates.

Israeli media reports that more than 100 missiles were launched at the country as a whole.

It comes as Israel wages war with Hamas in Gaza to the south, and Hezbollah in Lebanon to the north.

Israel claim its attacks on Lebanon are targeting areas used by Hezbollah militants who've fired at Israel over the last year.

Hezbollah, which translates to "The Party of God", has had its militants trained by Iran and is regarded as an Iranian proxy, while also occupying positions in the Lebanese government.

More follows.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli soldiers on an armoured vehicle

Iran has launched missile strike on Israel, says Israeli military

The Glasgow-based television personality took to Instagram to reveal the damage done

Gogglebox star slams 'reckless driver' for 'faking heart attack' after writing off car in collision outside home

Iran has launched an attack on Israel, with at least one rocket (R) falling on Jordan

Iran unleashes 200 missiles on Israel, as civilians urged to get to shelter and air raid sirens sound

The man was arrested outside the House of Lords

Man arrested after being caught with bow and arrow outside House of Lords

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher 'seen in public for first time' since horror ski crash in 2013 as he 'attends daughter's wedding'

The white moon Charon, with a distinctive reddish cap

Nasa detects traces of carbon dioxide on surface of Pluto’s largest moon

Desperate appeal to find missing boy, 7, and his mother who 'may have altered her appearance'

Desperate appeal to find missing boy, 7, and his mother who 'may have altered her appearance'

Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife last year

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday

Two people hug during a nationwide minute of silence in memory of fallen soldiers on Defenders Day in Ukraine

At least six killed by suspected Russian artillery strike on Ukrainian market

Debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Desperation and exhaustion in North Carolina days after Hurricane Helene deluge

People watch as a helicopter drops water on flames in Sofiana village, about 88 miles west of Athens

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire raging in southern Greece for third day

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Iran preparing imminent missile attack on Israel, US warns

The European Central Bank next to the river Main, in Frankfurt, Germany

Inflation in Europe falls below 2%, opening way for faster rate cuts

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is pregnant: Royal is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The IDF released footage today showing troops entering a Hezbollah tunnel network in southern Lebanon

Israel carries out raids on Hezbollah terror targets as US warns of ‘imminent’ missile strike by Iran

Boris Johnson and Guto Harri.

Netherlands vaccine invasion plan was 'mad' and Boris Johnson 'done' with politics, says former Number 10 comms director

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two teens have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Oldbury

Two teens plead not guilty to murder after 'kind-hearted' boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in Oldbury
The attack took place outside Westminster Academy on Alfred Road, west London

Manhunt underway for masked acid attacker who fled scene on e-scooter as two student victims remain in hospital
Shahen Ahmed, a drug dealer who compared himself to Shahen Ahmed, has been jailed for nearly ten years

Moment east London drug dealer boasts of being 'like Pablo Escobar', as he is jailed for nearly ten years
Israeli army tanks manoeuvre in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border

Israeli military orders evacuation of several Lebanese communities near border

A man walks in a muddy alleyway carrying belongings salvaged from his house in Kathmandu

Search continues in Nepal after more than 200 killed in flooding and landslides

Ben Houchen has warned that British Steel could close 'within weeks'

Thousands of steelworker jobs on the line, Tees Valley mayor says, as he warns British Steel could close 'in weeks'
Gaynor Lord was found dead in the River Wensum in Norwich last December

Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord said she 'wanted to vanish like Nicola Bulley,' inquest hears

Gamers play on a Playstation 4

Sony’s PlayStation Network suffers outage, frustrating gamers worldwide

Dozens of people have been forced to leave their homes after heavy flooding on Merseyside.

Dozens forced to evacuate their homes by dinghy after torrential flooding in Merseyside

Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit