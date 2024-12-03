Jaguar boss defends rebrand after details of new ‘Barbie pink’ electric concept car emerge

Jaguar unveiled its new electric concept car after the firm's rebrand. Picture: Jaguar

By Asher McShane

Jaguar has unveiled its new electric concept car - after facing an online backlash for its rebrand that ditches the brand’s famous cat logo and featured a launch advert with no cars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Type double-zero - which is expected to cost about £100,000 when it goes into production - was launched at an event in Miami.

The British car maker sparked widespread controversy last month when it unveiled a series of dramatic changes ahead of becoming a fully electric brand.

This included a new bespoke logo, written as JaGUar, a new prancing "leaper" cat design and marketing slogans such as "delete ordinary", "live vivid" and "copy nothing".

Images of the new electric car, called the Type 00, were shared at an event in Miami in the US on Monday, with the model described as a "concept with bold forms and exuberant proportions to inspire future Jaguars", according to the brand.

Images of the car sparked a mixed response online. One person said: "00 is how many you'll sell. Beyond ugly."

Another posted: "Give me the bravery and confidence of the Jaguar rebranding team."

A third said: "You've lost your soul."

Type 00 in London Blue and Miami Pink, revealed at Miami Art Week.



London Blue honours the iconic Opalescent Silver Blue of the 1960s E-type.



Miami Pink pays tribute to the city’s pastel colours and Art Deco architecture.



——



Finer points in the comment section. pic.twitter.com/nc91ljpeOW — Jaguar (@Jaguar) December 3, 2024

It has been revealed in two colours, Miami Pink and London Blue.

The Jaguar logo is laser-etched into a brass ingot on each side of the car, which themselves open to reveal rear-facing cameras that provide a view for the driver similar to conventional wing mirrors via screens located in the cabin.

Access to the cabin comes through two "butterfly" doors which reveal a large, spacious interior with three hand-finished brass lines which run the length of the interior.

The "floating" front seats are finished in a wool blend which is also used on the flooring and other areas.

Jaguar said the new car uses a dedicated electric platform which should return up to 478 miles of range while rapid charging will add 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

The production-ready version of the Type 00, which will be made in the UK, is set to be revealed late in 2025.

Although prices have not yet been confirmed, it is expected to cost more than £100,000.

A video posted by the company on X last month, featuring people wearing brightly coloured clothes making synchronised movements but no cars, led to platform owner Elon Musk, the largest individual shareholder in electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, asking "Do you sell cars?"

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover said he was disappointed by the "vile hatred and intolerance" in responses to the advert.

Speaking at what he called the "reimagining" in Miami, chief creative officer Professor Gerry McGovern said the new brand was "influenced by the desire to recapture the essence of Jaguar's original creative conviction".

"Some may love it now, some may love it later and some may never love it. That's what fearless creativity does," he said, citing David Bowie, Vivienne Westwood and architect Richard Rogers as some of his creative heroes.

"They were British trailblazers who challenged convention and had no desire to copy the norm.

"Controversy has always surrounded British creativity when it's been at its best."

The company said that both its cars and "culture" will "come to life" in a number of "exclusive brand stores", with the first of these being located in the 8th arrondissement in Paris.

Jaguar will launch three new electric cars in 2026, having taken new cars off sale more than a year ago to focus on its rebrand.

Adrian Mardell, chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, said: "The magic of Jaguar is close to my heart - an original British luxury brand unmatched in its heritage, artistry and emotional magnetism.

"That's the Jaguar we are recapturing and we will create the same sense of awe that surrounded iconic models like the E-type.

"Our journey is already under way, guided by our original ethos to copy nothing - and the results will be nothing short of spectacular."

It comes after the owner of Vauxhall announced plans to shut its van-making factory in Luton next April and create an all-electric plant, putting more than 1,100 jobs at risk.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders warned the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) could have a "devastating" impact on the automotive industry.

A weak demand for EVs combined with "the need to fulfil ever-rising sales quotas" will cost the industry some £6 billion this year, the trade association said.