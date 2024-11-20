Watch: British luxury car maker Jaguar releases new advert that doesn't feature any cars

The new advert was published this week. Picture: Twitter

By EJ Ward

British luxury motor maker Jaguar has released a new advert that's left people online confused over the lack of cars.

The commercial features a series of models in brightly-colored clothing stepping out of a lift.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has entered the conversation online, asking the company "Do you sell cars?" on Twitter.

The models then move into various poses as different slogans like "live vivid", "delete ordinary" and "copy nothing" appear on screen

The ad has sparked an outpouring of reactions online from ridicule to confusion, because there is no hint of any cars.

Tesla boss Elon Musk took a jab at the brand in response to Jaguar's advert posted on X by asking: "Do you sell cars?"

The car company replied: "Yes. We'd love to show you" followed by an invite to a promotional event. But others on X were not convinced that the ad was a success and questioned what it represented.

"Umm where are the cars in this ad?" one user posted, while a second wrote: "I thought you guys made cars?"

In a press release to accompany the advert, the carmaker described it as part of a "completely transformed Jaguar brand" and "a new era" which makes "it relevant for a contemporary audience".

"This is a complete reset," said managing director Rawdon Glover. "To bring back such a globally renowned brand we had to be fearless."

In the lead-up to the campaign, Jaguar announced it was discontinuing five models with "close to zero profitability".

It has developed three new ultra-luxury electric vehicles, one of which is set to be unveiled at Miami's Art Basel event next month.