Two teens plead not guilty to murder after 'kind-hearted' boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in Oldbury
1 October 2024, 14:43
Two teens have pleaded not guilty to murder after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death at home in Oldbury.
Jahziah Coke, 13, was fatally stabbed at an address on Lovett Avenue in the suburbs of Birmingham on August 29.
He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
The two murder suspects, who cannot be named because of their age, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday alongside a man in his 40s, who also cannot be named due to legal reasons.
Both of the teen suspects entered not guilty pleas to a single count of murder, while the man also denied assisting an offender between August 29 and September 1.
Remanding all three defendants into custody, Judge Michael Chambers KC told them: "Your cases are adjourned for trial on a date to be fixed in the early new year.
The next hearing (a pre-trial review) will be on the 16th of December."
Jahziah’s mother paid tribute after his death, saying: "Jahziah was a very polite, kind and family-orientated young man.
"He was very loving and always smiling. His smile would light up the room. He was very kind-hearted."
The judge adjourned an application to vary a court order, which prevents the reporting of the address where the murder is alleged to have occurred, until the pre-trial review.