Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich due to be released in prisoner swap between US and Russia

1 August 2024, 13:06 | Updated: 1 August 2024, 13:31

Jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich is due to be released as part of a prisoner swap between the US and Russia
Jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich is due to be released as part of a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is due to be released as part of a prisoner swap between the US and Russia.

The journalist is due to be freed along with former US Marine Paul Whelan in the biggest prisoner swap between the two nations since the Cold War, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The two men were jailed after being charged with espionage -an offence punishable with up to 20 years in prison - which they both and the US deny.

They are currently being transported to destinations outside of Russia following years of talks to release the pair.

The US and its allies are set to return prisoners they hold to Russia, according to reports.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018. Picture: Alamy

Mr Gershowitz was detained in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to the city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

In an interview with American reporter Tucker Carlson in February, Russian president Vladmir Putin reiterated his view that Mr Gershowitz was a spy.

He said: "You know, you can give a different interpretations to what constitutes a spy. But there are certain things provided by law. If a person gets secret information and does that in conspiratorial manner, then this is qualified as espionage.

"He was receiving classified, confidential information, and he did it covertly. Maybe he did that out of carelessness or his own initiative."

Vladimir Kara-Murza could be freed in the deal
Vladimir Kara-Murza could be freed in the deal. Picture: Alamy

The prisoner swap could include Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian-British activist and journalist who was jailed in April 2023, the Telegraph reports.

Mr Kara-Murza is believed to be one of two British citizens that could be exchanged after pressure on the Foreign Office from a group of MPs.

Despite the UK not participating in prisoner swaps, it is hoped that Britain has lobbied the US to include him in the deal.

An MP who had been in discussions with the UK government about Mr Kara-Murza said: “The US has had Kara-Murza on their radar, but there are no guarantees.

"The Russians are renowned for driving a very hard bargain.”

