Thug who murdered schoolboy Jimmy Mizen 'faces prison recall' over detail in boastful rap video

Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The man who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen may face a recall to prison over a detail in a rap music video he put out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake Fahri, 35, who was freed in 2023 after murdering 16-year-old Jimmy in 2008, is said not to have been allowed into the London boroughs of Greenwich and Bromley as part of his release conditions.

Fahri, whose rap name is said to be TEN, appears to be on the Greenwich peninsula near the O2 arena in the music video for his song Dirty Game. The video does not appear on his YouTube channel.

Margaret Mizen, Jimmy's mother, said if Fahri had breached his licence conditions he would have to be recalled - otherwise the system would be "a laughing stock."

“If he has breached it then yes, he needs to go back to prison and really think about his life," she told the Sun.

Rapper TEN is being investigated by the ministry of justice. Picture: Spotify

The exclusion zone is said to have been imposed to stop Fahri passing through the area of London where he killed at the Three Cooks Bakery in Burnt Ash Hill , south-east London.

The disagreement saw the 6ft 4in student - who turned 16 the day before the deadly attack - bleed out in his brother Tommy's arms after a shard from a glass dish that Fahri attacked him with hit a major blood vessel.

The Ministry of Justice earlier said it had aunched an urgent investigation investigation into the rapper, whose lyrics include: "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's.”

Read more: Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years

Jake Fahrithen aged jus 19, murdered teenager Jimmy Mizen in a London bakery in 2008. Picture: PA

His music has appeared on various radio shows, including a showcase by BBC 1Xtra DJ Theo Johnson.

In one song, available on both Spotify and YouTube, TEN seemingly references Jimmy’s death as he says: "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's. Sharpen up my blade I've got to keep those necessary.

“Stay alert and kept it ready, any corner could be deadly. Judge took a look at me, before the trial even started he already knows he's gonna throw the book at me."

In another song, TEN writes: "See a man's soul fly from his eyes and his breath gone... I wanted more, it made it less wrong. Seeing blood spilled same floor he was left on."

Crowds look at floral tributes opposite the Three Cooks bakery south London where teenager Jimmy Mizen was murdered. Picture: Alamy

The Ministry of Justice told the Sun they are investigating the lyrics “urgently.”

Reacting to the shocking revelation, Ms Mizen said: “It’s very difficult to comment until I have read it.

“But if this is true, I am very saddened as it will be a shock to the rest of my family.

“However Jimmy’s legacy of forgiveness, peace and hope, which we share in schools, will not change.”

The BBC insisted it does not “promote violence” when TEN’s songs were put to the corporation.

Months after his release, TEN was featured on BBC Radio 1XTRA as a “rising star.”

DJ Theo said: “You see Ten, yeah, he delivers the bars in a certain way that makes him really stand out to me.

"I’m really liking what I’m hearing, when I’m hearing what he’s laying down at the moment.

“And I know my producer KC is a big fan as well, and she’s been singing his praises, and proper rocking with his tunes.”

Jimmy's parents toured schools across the country to tell Jimmy’s story following his death.

The couple have encouraged children and adults alike to cooperate in transforming Britain's streets into safer places since their son's death, promoting their “message of hope”.

Shadow Justice Minister Robert ­Jenrick has called on the BBC to apologise to the Mizen family.

He said: “Licence-fee payers will be horrified the BBC is promoting music from a man who committed a murder which shocked Britain.

“By playing his music the BBC are helping him make money from his crime.

“They must do more to ensure that they know exactly who they are promoting in their shows, because impressionable children will hear this and it might make them think these people are role models, when they are a scourge on society.”

Following his release from HMP Long Lartin, Fahri moved to a flat in Deptford, south London, where he lives with his dog.

A BBC spokesperson told LBC: "This individual does not feature on any BBC playlists, we have never played - as we pointed out to the Sun - the lyrics they have printed. He’s had two other tracks played twice.

"1Xtra has no further plans to play his music, we were not aware of his background and we in no way condone his actions.”