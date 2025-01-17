Thug who murdered schoolboy Jimmy Mizen 'faces prison recall' over detail in boastful rap video

17 January 2025, 06:26

Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16.
Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The man who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen may face a recall to prison over a detail in a rap music video he put out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jake Fahri, 35, who was freed in 2023 after murdering 16-year-old Jimmy in 2008, is said not to have been allowed into the London boroughs of Greenwich and Bromley as part of his release conditions.

Fahri, whose rap name is said to be TEN, appears to be on the Greenwich peninsula near the O2 arena in the music video for his song Dirty Game. The video does not appear on his YouTube channel.

Margaret Mizen, Jimmy's mother, said if Fahri had breached his licence conditions he would have to be recalled - otherwise the system would be "a laughing stock."

“If he has breached it then yes, he needs to go back to prison and really think about his life," she told the Sun.

Rapper TEN is being investigated by the ministry of justice.
Rapper TEN is being investigated by the ministry of justice. Picture: Spotify

The exclusion zone is said to have been imposed to stop Fahri passing through the area of London where he killed at the Three Cooks Bakery in Burnt Ash Hill , south-east London.

The disagreement saw the 6ft 4in student - who turned 16 the day before the deadly attack - bleed out in his brother Tommy's arms after a shard from a glass dish that Fahri attacked him with hit a major blood vessel.

The Ministry of Justice earlier said it had aunched an urgent investigation investigation into the rapper, whose lyrics include: "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's.”

Read more: Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years

Jake Fahrithen aged jus 19, murdered teenager Jimmy Mizen in a London bakery in 2008.
Jake Fahrithen aged jus 19, murdered teenager Jimmy Mizen in a London bakery in 2008. Picture: PA

His music has appeared on various radio shows, including a showcase by BBC 1Xtra DJ Theo Johnson.

In one song, available on both Spotify and YouTube, TEN seemingly references Jimmy’s death as he says: "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's. Sharpen up my blade I've got to keep those necessary.

“Stay alert and kept it ready, any corner could be deadly. Judge took a look at me, before the trial even started he already knows he's gonna throw the book at me."

In another song, TEN writes: "See a man's soul fly from his eyes and his breath gone... I wanted more, it made it less wrong. Seeing blood spilled same floor he was left on."

Crowds look at floral tributes opposite the Three Cooks bakery south London where teenager Jimmy Mizen was murdered
Crowds look at floral tributes opposite the Three Cooks bakery south London where teenager Jimmy Mizen was murdered. Picture: Alamy

The Ministry of Justice told the Sun they are investigating the lyrics “urgently.”

Reacting to the shocking revelation, Ms Mizen said: “It’s very difficult to comment until I have read it.

“But if this is true, I am very saddened as it will be a shock to the rest of my family.

“However Jimmy’s legacy of forgiveness, peace and hope, which we share in schools, will not change.”

The BBC insisted it does not “promote violence” when TEN’s songs were put to the corporation.

Months after his release, TEN was featured on BBC Radio 1XTRA as a “rising star.”

DJ Theo said: “You see Ten, yeah, he delivers the bars in a certain way that makes him really stand out to me.

"I’m really liking what I’m hearing, when I’m hearing what he’s laying down at the moment.

“And I know my producer KC is a big fan as well, and she’s been singing his praises, and proper rocking with his tunes.”

Jimmy's parents toured schools across the country to tell Jimmy’s story following his death.

The couple have encouraged children and adults alike to cooperate in transforming Britain's streets into safer places since their son's death, promoting their “message of hope”.

Shadow Justice Minister Robert ­Jenrick has called on the BBC to apologise to the Mizen family.

He said: “Licence-fee payers will be horrified the BBC is promoting music from a man who committed a murder which shocked Britain.

“By playing his music the BBC are helping him make money from his crime.

“They must do more to ensure that they know exactly who they are promoting in their shows, because impressionable children will hear this and it might make them think these people are role models, when they are a scourge on society.”

Following his release from HMP Long Lartin, Fahri moved to a flat in Deptford, south London, where he lives with his dog.

A BBC spokesperson told LBC: "This individual does not feature on any BBC playlists, we have never played - as we pointed out to the Sun - the lyrics they have printed. He’s had two other tracks played twice.

"1Xtra has no further plans to play his music, we were not aware of his background and we in no way condone his actions.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas

Elon Musk's rocket explodes after lift-off, sending debris through the air - and even disrupting several flights

Pothole in an asphalt road filled with rain water in England

England's roads are 'a national embarrassment', MPs say, with over a million potholes putting drivers at risk

Liam Payne's father is being sued by his friend

Liam Payne's father being 'sued for millions' by One Direction star's friend who was charged over his death

Film – It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds in next It Ends With Us fight

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams have signed a ceasefire deal in Doha.

Gaza ceasefire deal officially agreed and signed by both parties after mediators settle final details, Israel says

Israel Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says officials have reached a deal to return hostages

APTOPIX Biden

Biden will not enforce TikTok ban before leaving office, official says

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400m as It Ends With Us legal feud heats up

SpaceX Starship Launch

SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster at the launch pad

Father of Sara Sharif jailed for life with a minimum of 40 years and stepmother for 33 years

Sara Sharif’s family to appeal against sentences for murder after subjecting girl to ‘horrific’ abuse

Syria-Israel border at Golan Heights

Last details finalised in Gaza ceasefire deal - after Israel accuses Hamas of backtracking on some terms

Aimee Betro

Hitwoman in a hijab: American 'assassin' charged following botched British murder attempt

Laura Caron

Teacher accused of sexually assaulting and having baby with student aged 13 - when she was 28

The 34-year-old woman from Queensland is charged with giving an infant girl unauthorised medications and posting videos of her in ‘immense distress and pain’.

Australian influencer charged with torture after poisoning baby 'for clicks and cash'

Chief Constable Jason Hogg

Thames Valley Police chief constable suspended after gross misconduct allegations

An Israel army vehicle on the move in Gaza

Netanyahu postpones vote on ceasefire blaming Hamas for last-minute dispute

Latest News

See more Latest News

A couple, their two daughters and 11-month-old baby have not been heard from since going missing in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Urgent search underway for missing family of five as parents vanished with baby and two young kids
Blinken was repeatedly interrupted during his speech on Thursday, with one journalist calling him a criminal.

Blinken heckled in final speech as he says he is ‘confident’ Gaza ceasefire will be implemented amid Israeli delay
Cameron Finnigan

Neo-Nazi satanist jailed for six years for encouraging girls to kill themselves and possessing terror material
The Tories are looking into 'means testing the triple lock'

Tories are looking into 'means testing pensions triple lock', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Rudy Giuliani gesturing as he speaks to reporters

Giuliani reaches deal with defamed election workers to keep his home in Florida

Sacking Rachel Reeves 'wouldn't be the right thing for the country', Jeremy Hunt told LBC

Sacking Rachel Reeves 'wouldn't be the right thing for the country', says Jeremy Hunt - as former Chancellor pushes for March Budget
Elon Musk says Jess Phillips "can fight her own battles" following comments made by Elon Musk

'Jess Phillips can fight her own battles,' claims Kemi Badenoch as Tory leader weighs in on grooming gangs row
Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien to receive Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy

Rudy Giuliani gesturing as he speaks to reporters

Giuliani reaches settlement over home and baseball rings in defamation case

A composite photo of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Ryan Reynolds

It Ends With Us director Baldoni sues star Lively and Reynolds for defamation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News