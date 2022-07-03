Lauren Goodger's ex Jake McLean dies in car crash with TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou injured

Jake McLean (centre) was reportedly killed in the crash, whilst Yazmin Oukhellou (insert) was injured. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The former boyfriend of TOWIE star Lauren Goodger has reportedly been killed in a car crash that also left fellow star Yazmin Oukhellou seriously injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake McLean, 33, who dated Ms Goodger from 2012 to 2016, was driving a car when it veered off a cliff in Turkey.

Ms Oukhellou, 28, who rose to fame on the ITVBe show, was a passenger and was seriously injured in the accident, according to The Sun.

Read more: 'Several' people killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall

Read more: 'Dangerous' eco protesters storm track at British GP after '3-car pile-up' halts race

Locals said emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to save Mr McLean.

Ms Oukhellou, who had been dating Mr McLean sporadically since 2021, is in hospital in a serious condition.

Lauren Goodger and Jake McLean were together between 2012 and 2016. Picture: Alamy

TOWIE sources have shared their shock at the news.

One source told the MailOnline: "It's a complete tragedy and a total loss of life.

Read more: British Army hit by cyber-attack as Twitter account retweets about ape-themed NFTs

Read more: Six dead after chunk of glacier breaks off and slams into hikers on Italian mountain

"Everyone is in shock and hoping Yazmin makes a full recovery."

Ms Goodger, who is due to give birth to her second child any day now, is said to be "devastated" by the accident.

Yazmin Oukhellou was injured in the crash. Picture: Alamy

Mr McLean and Ms Oukhellou had ended their relationship in January.

A source told The Sun "nobody is quite sure what they were doing out" in Turkey together.

Read more: Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of rape after 'incident' at Manchester nightclub

Read more: Second woman killed by shark off Egypt's red sea coast

"But whatever's gone on this is just heart-breaking," the source said.

"It sounds very, very serious — perhaps life-changing."