YouTuber Jake Paul defeats 58-year-old former boxing champ Mike Tyson in Texas clash

Jake Paul beat retired pro Mike Tyson in their fight on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

YouTuber Jake Paul has won his bout against former boxing champion Mike Tyson in a clash watched by millions across the globe.

Paul claimed victory on a unanimous points decision at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the biggest NFL stadium in the United States.

Much of Tyson’s power and speed was missing from the clash, as the 58-year-old struggled to keep up with Paul’s movement.

Viewers were clearly disappointed as the spectacle fight came to an end, with boos ringing out across the stadium.

After the fight, both men heaped praise on their opponent.

Paul celebrates his victory. Picture: Getty

Paul said: "This man is an icon and it's just an honour to be able to fight him. And he's obviously the toughest, baddest man on the planet."

While Tyson described Paul as a “good fighter” but dismissed claims this fight diminishes his legacy in some way.

"I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself," he said.

The eight-round fight, which was streamed on Netflix, was scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson. Picture: Getty

The opening round began with Paul, 27, using his youth advantage to repeatedly close the gap on 58-year-old Tyson, let loose a jab and quickly create distance.

The bout was all but over headed into the final round, as Tyson took his time getting off the corner stool.

Unfortunately for Tyson, and viewers, there was little left of his iconic power and speed throughout the fight.

Paul walks away with a rumoured $40 million, while Tyson reportedly earned $20 million.

Prior to the fight, Paul promised someone would be knocked out before the night was done.

Jake Paul believes he can be world champion within a year. Picture: Getty

"No, someone's getting put to sleep," he said.

"It's going to be a war, and we're both heavy hitters. It's not going the full 16 minutes."

Sadly, it wasn’t to be and the fight much more resembled an old man doing his best against someone who could be his son rather than “war.”

Paul believes it is just a matter of time before he is named world champion.

He said: "It can happen in the next 24 months, I believe I can become a world champion within six years of learning how to throw a f***ing jab.

"It'll be the greatest sports story ever.

"The cruiserweight division is pretty open."