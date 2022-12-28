'Showing emotion isn't a weakness, it’s a strength': Jake Quickenden opens up about dealing with grief during the festive period

28 December 2022, 10:26

Jake Quickenden looks back on 'the hardest few years' of his life
Jake Quickenden looks back on 'the hardest few years' of his life. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Jake Quickenden has opened up about his personal experience dealing with grief and how it impacted him during the festive period.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reality TV star Jake Quickenden lost his dad when he was 20 before going on to lose his 19-year-old brother three and a half years later.

"I look back on it being the hardest few years of my life after losing them, not knowing how to navigate grief and not knowing there was any help out there," he tells LBC.

"I didn't want to be a burden - obviously my mum was going through grief as well and listening to her cry in bed every single night I didn’t want to then get up in the morning and tell my her how I felt. I was trying to be strong for my mum."

The festive period was particularly hard for the I'm A Celeb runner-up, after he "shut off from Christmas for a few years and didn’t really enjoy it at all".

"In the past, I shut off a lot and didn't want to deal with or think about it," he said.

"It was quite a sad moment at my house, but now I look back at my memories that my dad gave us as kids and memores that I've got with my little brother over Christmas and try and be happy about those memories rather than sad.

"That’s something that’ll never die – their memory."

Read more: Lonely at Christmas: Why millions suffer alone in the festive period and how you can help

Jake Quickenden lost his dad and his brother.
Jake Quickenden lost his dad and his brother. Picture: Alamy

The former X Factor star soon realised that opening up was the one thing that would help him deal with the grief.

"Talking to my mum made us both heal in a way. We both got our emotions out and we spoke about sad times and happy times and it helped with our grief," he explained.

"The grief is still there now even 15 years on….I hear a song and it makes me upset but there's ways that I deal with it now and there's coping mechanisms that I've found that help me as a person like going to the gym.

"But then now I'm not afraid to talk about it. I don’t feel like a burden, I don’t feel the guilt of talking about it. It makes me happy talking about my dad and my brother now.

"I hate the word man-up but I feel that that’s how I tried to be. I tried to be strong and a lot of young men try and do that these days.

"They think that’s what shows strength – not showing your emotion - but for me it’s the total opposite.

"I showed strength by opening up, by me talking about it opens up the conversation for someone else, and it can help other people.

"I feel like especially young men need to realise that opening up about your feelings and showing emotions is not a weakness it’s a strength."

Quickenden appeared in the X Factor in 2014
Quickenden appeared in the X Factor in 2014. Picture: Getty

Quickenden has since used his platform to build awareness around grief, having been in the public eye for 10 years.

He joined Coleen Nolan and Ashley Banjo for The Fully Monty on Ice back in 2020 to draw attention to the importance of checking your body for cancer.

And he has now collaborated with Coleen once again for her podcast, Let’s Talk About Grief.

"I feel like I'd be wasting that platform if I didn't use it for good in certain ways and especially for things that I've been through myself.

"So I try and talk a lot about my anxiety on my Instagram and my grief and I wanted to go out there and help other people.

"It’s something I've always enjoyed doing."

Quickenden also won Dancing on Ice in 2018
Quickenden also won Dancing on Ice in 2018. Picture: Getty

Since opening up more about his experience with grief, Quickenden says he has learnt to "embrace" his own life a lot more.

"I know that time isn’t certain and it’s valuable…it makes me just want to have more fun and make more memories with my own family," he said.

The Dancing on Ice winner still manages to find a way to remember his loved ones too.

"I have a bit of a quiet moment to myself in the morning, where I still speak to my dad and my brother, say what I’ve got to say, tell them I miss them, and then I make memories with my own family," he said.

For others struggling with grief at Christmas, Quickenden explained that opening up is key.

"Surround yourself with people that you really love and care for," he said.

"Don’t ever feel like a burden or guilty for opening up and talking about your grief because people will listen and people who love you will try and help.

"But there is also help out there if you need to go to charities such as Cruse.

"Sometimes you don’t want to chat to someone you know but just reflect and have a moment to yourself and know that it doesn’t get easier but you find more ways to deal with it."

Quickenden at the Pride of Britain Awards
Quickenden at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Alamy

How to cope with grief over the festive period*

*according to grief charity Cruse

Find ways to lost loved ones

This can be as simple as ‘speaking’ to the person, visiting their grave, or a place that was special to them.

Accept that others grieve differently

Family members may have different ideas about how to grieve, potentially leading to arguments.

Try to be sensitive to others’ needs, and talk openly together about what will be best for you all.

Maintain routine

Try to keep regular sleeping and eating patterns where possible.

Seeing friends and family - or volunteering for the big day - are all small things that can help.

Look after yourself

Avoid turning to drinking alcohol or recreational drugs for temporary relief.

Get support.

Take a break from Christmas films and TV

It can be difficult being surrounded by happy images of families celebrating the holidays.

Taking a break from from films, TV and social media in favour of getting fresh air may help.

Talk to someone

You can call the Cruse Helpline on 0808 808 1677 - opening hours.

Or you can message a grief counsellor using our CruseChat service.

Listen to Jake Quickenden on Coleen Nolan's Let’s Talk About Grief.

Remembering the famous faces we've lost during 2022

Remembering the famous faces lost in 2022

Israel-Politics

West Bank settlements 'top priority' for Netanyahu government

North Korea

North Korea's leader lays out goals to boost military power

Elle Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with serious gunshot injury

'You cowards deserve to spend every Xmas in a cell': Merseyside's top cop vows to be 'relentless' chasing Elle Edwards' killers
Pope Benedict XVI in papamobile Mercedes-Benz W463 during the every Wednesday General Audience on St. Peter's Square, in front of the Italian Renaissa

Pope asks for special prayers for 'very sick' Benedict XVI

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Heartbroken family pays tribute to footballer, 23, stabbed to death on dancefloor as he partied with friends

Police have stopped investigating more than a million burglaries and thefts in the last year

'Disgraceful': Cops blasted after dropping more than 1 million unsolved burglaries and thefts

Virus Outbreak China

China to resume issuing passports and visas as virus curbs ease

Russia Ukraine War Technology

Ukraine aiming to develop air-to-air combat drones – minister

Philippines Flooding

25 die as heavy rain and floods hit Philippines

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death at her home in Queensland, Australia.

Two teens charged with murder after British mum-of-two fatally stabbed at her home in Australia

Ukrainian servicemen hold a flag over the coffin of a comrade during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv

Ukraine must demilitarise or Russia 'will solve the issue', says Lavrov

Kosovo Serbia Tensions

Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo

Tommy Roetzer digs out his driveway on West Delavan Street in Buffalo, New York

More snow in store for Buffalo after blizzard 'for the ages'

North East Ambulance Service has declared a second critical incident in a matter of days because of "unprecedented" pressure across the health system.

North East ambulance service declares another critical incident due to 'unprecedented' pressures across health system

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Co-leader of Michigan governor kidnapping plot jailed for 16 years

Death toll snowstorm reaches 26 in New York

Dozens killed as 'blizzard of the century' strikes the US

Millions of smartphone users have been warned that WhatsApp will stop working for them in just a matter of days.

Millions of smartphone users warned WhatsApp will stop working for them in days

Indonesian soldiers help ethnic Rohingya women and children out of a military truck as they arrive at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province

More than two dozen Rohingya refugees died during month-long journey at sea – UN

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen announces the extension of the island's compulsory military service

Taiwan extends compulsory military service to one year

Chinese officials have said the country will end quarantine for travellers from January 8, in its last major change from its controversial zero-Covid policy.

China will end quarantine for travellers from January 8, as it ends strict 'zero-Covid' policy
A resident wears a mask as he stands near a temple in Beijing

China 'turning corner' ending quarantine, say foreign firms

A Taliban fighter stands guard as a woman walks past in Kabul, Afghanistan

UN human rights chief urges Taliban to drop restrictions on women

A Russian businessman who criticised the invasion of Ukraine has died after falling from a window on the third floor of a luxury hotel.

Russian businessman who criticised Ukraine invasion dies after falling from window of luxury hotel
Private Sean Rooney

Suspect arrested over killing of Irish peacekeeping soldier in Lebanon

The sister of Merseyside pub shooting victim Elle Edwards has paid moving tribute to her "rock", after the beautician was shot dead on Christmas eve.

Merseyside shooting: Elle Edwards' sister pays touching tribute after gun attack as police question suspects

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Nick Ferrari

Best of 2022: Nick Ferrari's top moments of holding politicians to account

urgeon in 'really, really struggling' hospital speaks to LBC

'The NHS used to look after the staff': Surgeon who works in 'really, really struggling' hospital speaks to LBC
The NHS needs to reform or it will die, warns Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

The NHS needs to reform or it will die, warns Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale says it was 'never fair' that only EU citizens should have free access to UK
shelagh best of 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty and Tory MP engage in fiery back-and-forth over Partygate

Andrew Marr 22/12/22

Best of 2022: 'The politics this year has been great', says comedian Matt Forde

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

harry meghan

Rachel Johnson: Harry and Meghan aren't controlling their story, they're selling it!

Sangita best of

Best of 2022: Sangita Myska's top moments of standing up to injustice

