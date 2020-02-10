Jamaica deportation flight could leave more than 40 British children fatherless

A flight to Jamaica has been planned to leave the UK at 6:30am on Tuesday. Picture: PA /Getty

More than 40 British children could be made fatherless if a planned deportation flight to Jamaica goes ahead on Tuesday.

The plane is set to leave the UK for the Caribbean nation at around 6:30am on Tuesday, carrying people who were brought to the country when they were younger and have since committed a criminal offence.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, David Lammy MP called for the deportation flight to be halted over concern that some of the 50 people set to be on board arrived in the UK as children.

He urged the government to reassure Parliament that there will be no British nationals on the flight.

However, critics of the plan have said those being deported have lived in the UK "for most of their lives," have had limited access to legal services, and no longer have any connections to Jamaica.

Mr Lammy said: "People watching see the way that this government holds with such disrespect the contribution of West Indian, Caribbean and black people in this country.

"When, when will black lives matter again?"

Junior minister Kevin Foster MP, representing the government, responded: "The way the Home Office applies these rules, we are very clear it's based on the criminality not the nationality of the offender.

"There are no British nationals on that flight. And let's be clear, the foreign nationals on that flight have been sentenced to a total of 300 years in prison.

"The offences are, as we said, relate to everything from sex offending, serious drug trafficking offences, violent offences, firearms offences - you know, that is what is happening in this instance."

Earlier today, more than 170 MPs urged Boris Johnson to ground the plane, following the leak of a draft report - commissioned in the light of the Windrush scandal - that says No 10 should halt the deportation of foreign-born offenders who came to the UK as children.

Some of those set to be on board the plane were convicted of drug offences when they were young, but the group of cross-party MPs say the policy should be reconsidered in all but the "most severe cases."

Protestors at Jamaican embassy against deportation flights. Picture: Getty

A group of lawyers failed in their judicial review that attempted to halt the deportation of the group

Duncan Lewis Solicitors - who represent 15 people set to be on board the flight - filed papers at the High Court calling for an urgent oral hearing to discuss the issue.

Toufique Hossain, director of public law at Duncan Lewis, said many of the clients had come to the UK as young children aged between four and 13, and had lived in the country "for most of their lives."

At the heart of the legal challenge was concern that those on board the flight have had limited access to legal advice, as well as questioning their criminality.

However, the government has repeatedly insisted the flight will go ahead at around 6:30am Tuesday morning. It is not currently known which airport or airline will be chartering the flight.

Rishi Sunak, chief secretary to the Treasury, called the deportations "reasonable" as those set to be on the plane had committed "very serious offences."

One protester with a sign outside the Jamaican embassy. Picture: Getty

He said he believed the flight is "right" and the British public would expect foreign national offenders to be deported.

"Many of these people have committed crimes such as manslaughter, rape, other very serious offences," he told Sky News.

One of those facing deportation to Jamaica is 23-year-old Tajay Thompson, who served half of a 15-month sentence in 2015 after being convicted of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply at 17.

The south-Londoner has no links to the Caribbean nation and has only visited twice since arriving in the UK aged five.

"I feel like I was born here. Jamaica is not my country," Mr Thompson said as he insisted he was groomed into a gang as a teenager.

"It's not like I'm a rapist or a murderer, I've made a mistake when I was 17 and it's now going to affect my whole life."

The leaked Windrush Lessons Learned review report recommended that deporting people who had been in the UK since childhood should be stopped and reconsidered.