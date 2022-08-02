Music mogul Jamal Edwards died from cardiac arrest after cocaine and drinking session, inquest finds

A coroner has found Jamal Edwards died after alcohol and cocaine consumption. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Music mogul Jamal Edwards died from a cardiac episode following the consumption of cocaine and alcohol, a coroner has concluded.

The 31-year-old YouTuber died in February after collapsing in his west London home.

At an inquest at West London coroner's court, assistant coroner Ivor Collett said there was evidence of cocaine toxicity in the entrepreneur's body and said the cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat.

The toxicology report also found alcohol in his system which likely contributed to his death alongside the cocaine.

The inquest was told the YouTuber returned to his flat at around 4am with a friend and became erratic and paranoid after consuming alcohol, before collapsing.

Met Police Detective Sergeant Luke Taylor said there were "no signs of trauma to either party" and that Mr Edwards had "suffered a cardiac episode from taking recreational drugs and alcohol".

Despite the efforts of his friend and uncle as well as the paramedics, Mr Edwards did not wake up and was declared dead on the morning of Sunday February 20.

Mr Edwards died earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Mr Edwards was the son of Loose Women star Brenda Edwards.

She described him as "a beautiful and selfless person" in a statement read to the inquest.

In June Ms Edwards said she was in a "state of shock" after finding out recreational drugs had played a part in his death.

In a statement shortly after her son died she paid tribute to an "inspiration" and described her devastation at the "unimaginable loss".

""Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated," she said.

"He was the centre of our world.

"As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss.

"I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many."

Mr Edwards was awarded an MBE in 2014. Picture: Alamy

Mr Edwards was known for founding new music platform SBTV - helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

The channel also featured early music from Skepta, Stomzy and Rita Ora.

He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music, and was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales.