Music mogul Jamal Edwards died from cardiac arrest after cocaine and drinking session, inquest finds

2 August 2022, 14:46

A coroner has found Jamal Edwards died after alcohol and cocaine consumption
A coroner has found Jamal Edwards died after alcohol and cocaine consumption. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Music mogul Jamal Edwards died from a cardiac episode following the consumption of cocaine and alcohol, a coroner has concluded.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 31-year-old YouTuber died in February after collapsing in his west London home.

At an inquest at West London coroner's court, assistant coroner Ivor Collett said there was evidence of cocaine toxicity in the entrepreneur's body and said the cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat.

The toxicology report also found alcohol in his system which likely contributed to his death alongside the cocaine.

Read more: Archie Battersbee's family take fight to Supreme Court just before life support was due to end

Read more: Rees-Mogg admits he 'got it wrong' when he said Brexit wouldn’t cause huge queues at Dover

The inquest was told the YouTuber returned to his flat at around 4am with a friend and became erratic and paranoid after consuming alcohol, before collapsing.

Met Police Detective Sergeant Luke Taylor said there were "no signs of trauma to either party" and that Mr Edwards had "suffered a cardiac episode from taking recreational drugs and alcohol".

Despite the efforts of his friend and uncle as well as the paramedics, Mr Edwards did not wake up and was declared dead on the morning of Sunday February 20.

Mr Edwards died earlier this year
Mr Edwards died earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Mr Edwards was the son of Loose Women star Brenda Edwards.

She described him as "a beautiful and selfless person" in a statement read to the inquest.

In June Ms Edwards said she was in a "state of shock" after finding out recreational drugs had played a part in his death.

Read more: Liz Truss rapidly U-turns on £9bn public sector pay cut after rivals tear plans to shreds

Read more: BP profits triple to highest amount in 14 years as Brits endure soaring energy prices

In a statement shortly after her son died she paid tribute to an "inspiration" and described her devastation at the "unimaginable loss".

""Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated," she said.

"He was the centre of our world.

"As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss.

"I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many."

Mr Edwards was awarded an MBE in 2014
Mr Edwards was awarded an MBE in 2014. Picture: Alamy

Mr Edwards was known for founding new music platform SBTV - helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

The channel also featured early music from Skepta, Stomzy and Rita Ora.

He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music, and was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

LBC Breaking News

Man charged over threats to kill the Queen at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day

Chester which has been named as the most beautiful city in the world

The most beautiful city in the world ranked by scientists...and it's Chester

Beijing 'masses tanks on beaches' opposite Taiwan

Beijing 'masses tanks on beaches' opposite Taiwan ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei

Princess Charlotte watched the Commonwealth Games with her parents on Tuesday

Cheeky Princess Charlotte pulls faces as she makes surprise Commonwealth Games appearance

A snorkeller swims alongside a Blue Shark (file photo)

Shark attack off Cornwall coast as woman snorkeler bitten on the leg

Liz Truss reversed her position on public sector pay

Liz Truss rapidly U-turns on £9bn public sector pay cut after rivals tear plans to shreds

Kevin Philipp posted footage of the terrifying incident online

Heart-stopping moment paraglider narrowly avoids death 'one second' before crashing into ground

Archie Battersbee's life support could be switched off as early as today

Archie Battersbee's family take fight to Supreme Court just before life support was due to end

Owami went missing at the start of July

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after student nurse, 24, goes missing for a month

Short haul BA flights out of Heathrow cannot be booked until August 8

BA suspends sales of short-haul tickets from Heathrow

Lee Ryan, pictured here at a festival in London in June, was arrested on a plane, according to reports

Blue’s Lee Ryan arrested after ‘becoming abusive on flight after being refused alcohol’

Exclusive
Yana and her family

Ukrainian refugee told to declare herself homeless in order to get on council housing list

Jacob Rees-Mogg said civil servants had been offered a course on witchcraft

Courses on Check Yo Privilege and witchcraft for civil servants are a waste of time, says JRM

Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted he 'got it wrong' on queues at Dover

Rees-Mogg admits he 'got it wrong' when he said Brexit wouldn’t cause huge queues at Dover

BP posted bumper profits

BP profits triple to highest amount in 14 years as Brits endure soaring energy prices

Mir Filippi became infuriated after being awarded his bonues

Furious City banker yelled at bosses after being awarded 'mere' £300,000 bonus

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Razoni starts its journey

Bad weather in Black Sea slows down first Ukrainian grain shipment

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Pakistan army general and five others killed in helicopter crash

Mark Rutte

‘Teflon’ Mark Rutte becomes longest-serving Dutch prime minister

Russia Griner

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi leaves Malaysia as tensions rise over expected Taiwan visit

India Maldives

India announces 100 million-dollar credit line to the Maldives

Energy costs

Energy bills forecast to remain above £3,350 until at least 2024

School Shooting Florida

Families tell court of lives lost at 2018 Parkland school attack

Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike (AP)

Months of careful planning led to al Qaida chief’s killing

Pelosi Asia

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Malaysia as tensions rise over possible Taiwan visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London