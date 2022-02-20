Jamal Edwards: Music entrepreneur and YouTube star dies aged 31

20 February 2022, 23:15 | Updated: 20 February 2022, 23:22

Jamal Edwards has died aged 31
Jamal Edwards has died aged 31. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31.

Edwards was known for founding new music platform SBTV - helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave, Rita Ora and Jessie J.

He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music.

His manager confirmed that he died on Sunday morning.

Awards organisation Mobo has paid tribute, saying on Twitter: "We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing.

"As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work and legacy in British music and culture will live on.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family."

Rapper AJ Tracey, tweeted: "RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status".

Comedian Mo Gilligan, who hosted this year's Brit awards, added: "A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years & you've inspired a whole generation."

"Can't believe you're gone. 31 years old. Can't find the words right now", rapper Example wrote on Instagram.

Bafta-winning actor Adam Deacon, known for his leading role in Kidulthood, added on Twitter: "Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I'm honestly heartbroken.

"Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I've met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would.

"He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The O2 arena's roof was ripped to shreds by Storm Eunice

O2 set to reopen on Friday after Storm Eunice rips off roof

Boris Johnson will update the country on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic on Monday

PM to hold cabinet meeting on 'living with Covid plan' as he pledges 'return to normality'

The messages allegedly included remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel

Home Office probes 'racist messages' sent by firm's immigration staff

Stephen McManus died at Charing Cross hospital in 2018

Inquest for 'extremely vulnerable' dad-of-two found dead on hospital roof after being discharged
Boris Johnson reportedly had a "secret advisory board" of Tory donors, who met with Lord Udny-Lister

Leaked docs show wealthy Tory donors put on PM's 'secret advisory board' during pandemic

Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid are among those to send wellwishes to the Queen, who has tested positive for Covid after meeting with Prince Charles

Carry on Queen: Monarch to keep working despite catching Covid in Windsor Castle outbreak

Team GB have bagged their first gold after the women's curling team beat Japan

'Dream come true': Women's curling team claim Great Britain's first Winter Olympic gold

Flooding has hit parts of the UK as another storm arrives

Storm Franklin: Flooding hits parts of UK as third storm in a week nears

Weather

The PM spoke with Emmanuel Macron on Sunday

PM and Macron discuss 'crucial' week ahead amid concerns over 'biggest war since 1945'

A German Shepherd mix is on the loose, with police warning anyone who sees it to call 999

Dangerous dog on the loose that would 'attack if approached' has been found, police say

Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England

Revealed: PM's 'living with Covid' plan as restrictions end next week

Andrew has cleared the way to sell his chalet, pictured

Andrew paid final Swiss chalet bill 'to fund sex case settlement' but has yet to sell

The family was interrupted by an "almighty crash"on Friday morning

Storm Eunice: 'Very lucky' no one hurt as huge 400-year-old oak destroys part of home

Simon, a British husband-to-be and charity swimmer, was killed by a shark in Sydney on Wednesday

Family release moving tribute to 'gentle, kind and wonderful' British man killed by shark

Jean-Luc Brunel (right) pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein's 'pal' and associate found dead in French prison

Some people have cancelled their subscription to the New York Times after an advert readers said tried to 'cancel' JK Rowling

Furious New York Times readers blast ad 'cancelling' JK Rowling amid transphobia row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Body is removed from burning ferry

Body found and and survivor rescued as ferry continues to burn off Corfu
Naftali Bennett

Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists to enter country

Pope Francis

Pope Francis: Health workers are heroes every day – not just in the pandemic
A Ukrainian soldier smoking

Russia extends military exercises in Belarus as tensions mount over Ukraine
Gabriel Bach

Adolf Eichmann trial prosecutor dies aged 94

Covid patients

Hong Kong Covid controls may be tightened further

Ukrainian soldier

Shelling hits eastern Ukraine amid escalating fears of Russian invasion
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president seeks talks with Putin amid fears of imminent invasion
Tourists in Pompeii

New Pompeii treasures uncovered in work to shore-up excavations
A trucker removes a flag of Canada from the hood of their vehicle as truckers prepare to drive away after participating in a blockade on Metcalfe Street in Ottawa, Ontario

Canada’s protests settle down but could echo in politics

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis
Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour

Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings

Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings
Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane during Storm Eustice

Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane 'amazingly' during Storm Eunice
'Come home and cancel the national insurance hike', Sir John Redwood urges the PM

'Come home and cancel the national insurance hike', Sir John Redwood urges PM
Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police