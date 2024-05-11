England legend James Anderson to retire from Test cricket this summer

By Emma Soteriou

England legend James Anderson has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

He said July's first Test against the West Indies at Lord's will be his final appearance for England.

It comes after talks with England head coach Brendon McCullum, who wants to modify his side's seam attack.

Sharing the update on Instagram, he said: "Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much.

"But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.

"I couldn't have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

"I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it.

"See you at the Test."

The 41-year-old made his Test debut at Lord’s in 2003.

In his most recent outing against India in March, he became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets.